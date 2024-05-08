Tesla Faces Potential Fraud Probe by the DOJ. Here's Why

The Justice Department is investigating Tesla for potential securities and wire fraud, according to media reports.

Joey Solitro
By
published

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Tesla (TSLA) to determine if it committed securities or wire fraud by misleading consumers about its Autopilot self-driving technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Drive (FSD) systems for its electric vehicles (EVs) are not fully autonomous. While Tesla says drivers "must be in control of your vehicle, pay attention to its surroundings and be ready to take immediate action including braking," the DOJ is examining other statements made by the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, which may have suggested that the cars can drive themselves. 

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

