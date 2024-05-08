Uber Earnings Miss Sends Stock Spiraling
Uber Technologies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss, sending shares lower Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.
Uber Technologies (UBER) stock is down nearly 9% midday in Wednesday's trading session after the ride-hailing firm reported an unexpected loss in its first quarter.
In the three months ended March 31, Uber's revenue increased 14.8% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, driven by a 19.9% rise in gross bookings to $37.7 billion. Its net loss widened to $654 million, or 32 cents per share, from $157 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago period. The company noted that its net loss included "a $721 million net headwind (pre-tax) due to net unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber's equity investments."
"Our results this quarter once again demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent, profitable growth at scale,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "More than 7 million people now choose to earn flexibly on Uber every month, with driver earnings of $16.6 billion continuing to grow faster than our topline."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with analysts' expectations, which had called for revenue of $10.1 billion and earnings of 23 cents per share, according to CNBC.
For the second quarter, Uber said it expects gross bookings in the range of $38.75 billion to $40.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion.
The Q2 outlook is inline with Wall Street's expectations, which calls for gross bookings of $40 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.49 billion.
"Demand for Uber remains robust across our platform, supported by our improving marketplace experience, the continued shift of consumer spending from goods to services, and the secular trend towards on-demand transportation and delivery," Khosrowshahi said in prepared remarks.
What is the prediction for Uber stock?
Wall Street is bullish on the tech stock, which joined the S&P 500 last December. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, analysts' average target price for Uber is $86.92, representing implied upside of over 35% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy.
Jefferies is one of those with a bullish outlook on Uber stock. The financial services firm has a Buy rating and $103 price target on UBER, representing implied upside of more than 59% to current levels.
In an April note raising its price target to $100 from $95, Jefferies said, "UBER is increasingly leveraging an expanded Mobility product suite to address more use cases, which is driving increased user adoption and multi-product attachment."
More recently, Jefferies lifted its target price on May 7 to $103 from $100 on optimism surrounding Uber's recently announced partnership with grocery delivery firm Instacart (CART).
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
What’s in DeSantis’ $1.07 Billion Florida Tax Relief Bill?
State Tax A new Florida tax relief package defines 2024 sales tax holidays and cuts taxes for families and businesses.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Reddit Stock Rises After First Post-IPO Earnings Report
Reddit stock is higher after the company's impressive Q1 results and strong Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Reddit Stock Rises After First Post-IPO Earnings Report
Reddit stock is higher after the company's impressive Q1 results and strong Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stock Rally Runs Out of Steam
A sharp post-earnings selloff for Walt Disney stock kept a lid on the Dow Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Datadog Earnings Overshadowed By Leadership Shift: What To Know
Datadog stock is down after beating expectations for its first quarter and raising its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palantir's Growth Story Remains Intact Despite Guidance Miss
Palantir stock is falling after the company's full-year outlook fell short of expectations, but one analyst says you needn't worry. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Disney Stock Dives After Earnings. Here's Why
Walt Disney stock is down Tuesday after the company came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Semiconductor Stocks Soar
The main indexes closed higher Monday after a bull call on Micron boosted several large-cap chipmakers.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Having Enough Money for Retirement Still a Top Concern, But Moods Are Changing
A new Gallup poll shows Americans are still concerned about having enough money for retirement, but there are some changes from last year.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Warren Buffett Adores Apple as Much as Ever
Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake because taxes are "likely" to go up "later."
By Dan Burrows Published