Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble as February Draws to a Close
The major benchmarks struggled for direction on the final session of a tough month.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
It was a wobbly end to a tough month for stocks.
All three major benchmarks finished February in the red as strong readings on both the U.S. economy and inflation have heightened fears that the Fed could continue raising interest rates and keep them higher for longer. Today's economic data, as well as cautious guidance from Target (TGT (opens in new tab)), sparked even more uncertainty for investors, and had stocks struggling for direction into the close.
Among the many economic reports that were released today was the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which showed that home prices fell 0.5% in December, their sixth straight monthly decline.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Separately, the Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell more than expected in February. "Fewer consumers are planning to purchase homes or autos and they also appear to be scaling back plans to buy major appliances. Vacation intentions also declined in February," the Conference Board said in its press release (opens in new tab).
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
"Consumers' confidence continued to wane in February," says Shannon Seery, economist at Wells Fargo. "A tight labor market is keeping consumers feeling secure about their present situation, but still high prices and rising borrowing costs leave consumers particularly concerned about what lies ahead."
And this shift in dynamic from the consumer is being seen in the retail earnings that have been rolling in recently. Earlier today, Target (+1.0%) reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, but CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC's "Squawk Box (opens in new tab)" that sales of food, beverage and household essentials offset softness in some discretionary categories. And like so many other retailers this earnings season, Target gave cautious guidance amid "a very challenging environment," Cornell said in the company's quarterly statement (opens in new tab).
The "lowered bar" for Target's guidance "should help investors become more comfortable with the story, given that sales continue to remain strong," says David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors (opens in new tab), a registered investment advisor with $3.9 billion in assets under management.
Consumers will stay in focus over the next several days, with a number of other retailers on this week's earnings calendar. Next up is dollar-store chain Dollar Tree (DLTR (opens in new tab)), which reports tomorrow morning.
As for the major market indexes, the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.1% at 11,455, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 3,970, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 32,656.
The best ETFs to buy
"As waves of uncertainty crash into March, the volatility playing out on the stock market is expected to continue at least until central banks press pause on rates, a scenario which is being pushed, bit by bit further ahead into the year," says Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.
It can be a tall task for investors to find sound investment opportunities during these difficult times. The best dividend stocks and the best dividend growth stocks are a good place to start. These top recession-proof stocks can also provide portfolio protection during periods of economic instability. Investors wanting more diversification will want to check out the best ETFs to buy now, which offer a variety of low-cost strategies to protect their portfolios during these uncertain times.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The Best ETFs to Buy Now
Finding the best ETFs to buy in a high-inflation environment can seem like a tall task, but these five picks are a good place to start.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA • Published
-
Want to Earn More Money? Consider These Five Ways
Instead of simply vowing to save more money, why not commit to earning more? You could ask for a raise, try a side hustle or switch to a bank offering a higher savings rate.
By Erin Wood, CFP®, CRPC®, FBSⓇ • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Back; UNP Rallies After CEO Splits
The major benchmarks closed higher Monday after notching their worst week of the year on Friday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Nvidia Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Nvidia stock has been a market-beater recently, but has it always been such a winner?
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sinks Stocks
Friday's selloff sent the major benchmarks to their worst week of the year so far.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Nvidia Outlook Impresses
The major benchmarks finished higher in another choppy day for stocks thanks to a positive earnings reaction for Nvidia.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Fed Minutes
Most central bankers supported a quarter-point rate hike at the most recent Fed meeting, but a few backed a half-point one.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 697 Points After Home Depot Revenue Miss
While Home Depot earnings disappointed, fellow blue-chip retailer Walmart climbed after its quarterly results.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Rate-Hike Worries
The Dow closed higher on the day thanks to strength in healthcare stocks, but notched its longest weekly losing streak since September.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sends Stocks Lower
While Roku and Cisco Systems got a lift after earnings, Paramount Global didn't fare so well.
By Karee Venema • Published