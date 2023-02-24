Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sinks Stocks
Friday's selloff sent the major benchmarks to their worst week of the year so far.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Selling resumed on Wall Street Friday, with investors spooked by another hot inflation update. A solid reading on consumer sentiment only created stiffer headwinds for the major indexes, with the broad market suffering its worst weekly loss of the year.
Ahead of the opening bell, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (opens in new tab) said the personal consumption-expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending, was up 0.6% in January – its biggest monthly increase since last summer. Year-over-year, the PCE index rose to 5.4%, marking its first increase in seven months. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was also higher than what was seen in December.
"Just days after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed unanimous support among policy makers for ongoing rate increases, this morning's PCE depicts strong, ongoing inflation and strong consumer spending, strengthening expectations of substantial monetary tightening in the coming months," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Separate data showed the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index (opens in new tab) rose 3% from January to February to 67, confirming a previously released preliminary report. The increase came amid "improvement in the short-run economic outlook," the report said, though consumers "continued to exhibit considerable uncertainty over short-run inflation."
In single-stock news, Carvana (CVNA (opens in new tab)) plummeted 20.5% after the online auto dealer reported a sharp year-over-year decline in units sold (-23%) and revenue (-24%) in Q4. CVNA also said it will reduce operating costs by $1 billion by the second quarter, but not with layoffs. "We expect these expense reductions to be broad-based across all large SG&A expense components, but importantly, we do not expect a reduction-in-force to be part of this plan," Carvana said in a letter to shareholders (opens in new tab).
As for the major indexes, they finished well off their session lows but were still solidly in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.0% to 32,816, the S&P 500 shed 1.1% to 3,970, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7% to 11,394. All three indexes notched their biggest weekly losses of the year.
Where to find defensive portfolio strategies
The road to get inflation down to normal levels will be long and bumpy, says Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management. And this could give the upper hand to the bears for the time being, Sterner adds, noting that amid this uncertain backdrop, investors "should maintain defensive portfolio strategies in the near term as the Fed will remain hawkish and earnings will continue to be pressured."
There are ample ways investors can employ defensive strategies in their portfolios. These include targeting the best dividend stocks or gaining exposure to consumer staples stocks or utility stocks. Another tactic is to see what the smart money is doing by following their top stock picks. According to regulatory filings, billionaire investors have been busy bargain hunting during this bear market, including scooping up some popular blue chip stocks.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Your monthly student loan payments could be slashed in half
The Department of Education proposes a new student loan repayment plan. The new income-driven plan aims to help borrowers pay off their student loans.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Mortgage Denials Spike Among Seniors. Here's How to Boost Your Approval Chances
A new mortgage study shows that older Americans, especially those over 70, aren’t being paranoid about increased mortgage loan denials.
By Ben Demers • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Nvidia Outlook Impresses
The major benchmarks finished higher in another choppy day for stocks thanks to a positive earnings reaction for Nvidia.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Fed Minutes
Most central bankers supported a quarter-point rate hike at the most recent Fed meeting, but a few backed a half-point one.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 697 Points After Home Depot Revenue Miss
While Home Depot earnings disappointed, fellow blue-chip retailer Walmart climbed after its quarterly results.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Rate-Hike Worries
The Dow closed higher on the day thanks to strength in healthcare stocks, but notched its longest weekly losing streak since September.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sends Stocks Lower
While Roku and Cisco Systems got a lift after earnings, Paramount Global didn't fare so well.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Up After Strong Retail Sales Data
A round of well-received earnings helped the Nasdaq outperform Wednesday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Inflation Data
The January CPI report showed inflation remained stubbornly high last month, all but ensuring more Fed rate hikes.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher Ahead of CPI
Technology and communication services stocks outperformed in a strong session for the major benchmarks.
By Karee Venema • Published