Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 697 Points After Home Depot Revenue Miss
While Home Depot earnings disappointed, fellow blue-chip retailer Walmart climbed after its quarterly results.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
It was a rough start to the holiday-shortened week as rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Russia – and a rare revenue miss from Home Depot (HD (opens in new tab)) – sent stocks tumbling Tuesday.
Investors also got hit with some stronger-than-expected economic data, which heightened fears that the Fed could keep interest rates higher for longer. All of this sparked a risk-off session that resulted in substantial losses for the major benchmarks.
Geopolitical headlines from over the weekend created shaky footing for stocks ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. Specifically, U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This unexpected visit was followed by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is suspending the country's participation in a nuclear arms treaty with the United States.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Headwinds for the broad market only strengthened after an early morning earnings report from major retailer Home Depot. Shares slid 7.1% – easily making HD the worst Dow Jones stock today – after the home improvement retailer reported modest year-over-year increases in its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. However, revenue fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate, the first time HD has missed on the top line since November 2018. The company also saw a 6% year-over-year decline in customer transactions, though inflation boosted the average ticket cost.
As for today's economic data, the S&P Global flash services purchasing managers index (PMI) and manufacturing PMI both came in higher than expected. But while the latter showed factory activity increased from January to February, it is still in contraction territory.
"The U.S. economy is finding its balance as demand for services picked up in February," says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "A tight labor market and resilient consumer demand could goad the Federal Reserve to maintain its rate hiking campaign into the summertime. Investors should expect volatility until markets and central bankers come to agreement on the expected path for interest rates"
At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was off 2.5% at 11,492, the S&P 500 was 2.0% lower at 3,997, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1% at 33,129.
Walmart stock shines after earnings
One name that showed resilience today was big-box retailer Walmart (WMT (opens in new tab)). The company reported top- and bottom-line beats for Q4, and said it saw an 8.3% rise in same-store sales and a 17% jump in e-commerce sales. Additionally, in the company's earnings call, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said inventory was flat on a year-over-year basis, and down 3% for Walmart U.S. Excess inventory was a major concern for retailers in mid-2022.
This sent WMT stock up 0.6% today, making it the best Dow Jones stock – and the only blue chip that finished higher. In addition to its solid earnings report, WMT benefited from being one of the best consumer staples stocks around. This sector typically outperforms in periods of market turbulence for several reasons, including the fact that its constituents sell items that people need in both good times and bad, such as toilet paper or packaged foods. A number also happen to be some of the best dividend stocks on Wall Street, offering consistent and reliable income to help offset broad-market declines.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The Job Market for People With Disabilities Is Booming
A tight labor market in general, more work-from-home options and other accommodations have led to a surge in hiring, and programs can help workers with disabilities find jobs.
By Diane M. Winiarski, Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Certified Disability Management Specialist • Published
-
When Estate Planning, Don’t Let Mistakes Thwart Your Wishes
Should you work with an attorney to write your will, or can you do it yourself? That depends on a number of things, including where you live.
By James J. Ferraro, JD • Published
-
The 9 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy
In an uncertain market, the best consumer staples stocks provide consistency and stability to portfolios.
By Jeff Reeves • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Rate-Hike Worries
The Dow closed higher on the day thanks to strength in healthcare stocks, but notched its longest weekly losing streak since September.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Hot Inflation Data Sends Stocks Lower
While Roku and Cisco Systems got a lift after earnings, Paramount Global didn't fare so well.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Up After Strong Retail Sales Data
A round of well-received earnings helped the Nasdaq outperform Wednesday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Inflation Data
The January CPI report showed inflation remained stubbornly high last month, all but ensuring more Fed rate hikes.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher Ahead of CPI
Technology and communication services stocks outperformed in a strong session for the major benchmarks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Drops as Lyft Stock Slides
While the Nasdaq closed lower for a third straight day, strength in the energy sector lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump On Interest Rate Worries
The major indexes finished lower for a second straight day on hawkish talk from a Fed official.
By Dan Burrows • Published