Southwest Gears Up for Proxy Fight With Elliott Investment
Elliott Investment is seeking major changes at Southwest Airlines, including several board seats. Here's what a proxy battle could mean.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) is bracing for a proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, according to media reports. This has sparked a choppy session for its shares Wednesday.
Elliott announced plans to nominate 10 directors to Southwest's 15-member board in a bid to reshape the company's leadership, according to The Wall Street Journal. Among the proposed nominees are David Cush, former CEO of Virgin America, and former federal transportation regulator Sarah Feinberg. Elliott has also been calling for the replacement of Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and the removal of Executive Chairman Gary Kelly, the WSJ said.
"The strong qualifications of these Candidates stand in contrast to those of the current Board, which prior to Elliott's June 10 letter lacked a single independent director with airline experience," said Elliott in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
To allow for a shareholder vote on its proposed directors, the investment firm is planning to call a special meeting, which it can do considering it has an 11% stake in the discount air carrier. According to Southwest's bylaws, a stakeholder must own 10% of the company in order to schedule a special meeting.
Southwest responded to the proxy fight news by stating that its board had attempted to engage constructively with Elliott, but the activist investor "dismissed those efforts at every turn," the WSJ said. Despite this, the airline remains open to discussions and will evaluate Elliott's board nominees, it added.
Elliott unveiled a roughly $2 billion stake in LUV in early June and said it would push for changes to reverse the airline's recent underperformance. Shortly after, Southwest adopted a "poison pill," which goes into effect after a shareholder accumulates a stake greater than 12.5%.
Is Southwest stock a buy, sell or hold?
Analysts have mixed feelings on the industrial stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for LUV stock is $25.32, which is right around where shares are trading at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is Hold.
Financial services firm Jefferies is more bearish than the consensus, as evidenced by its Underperform (equivalent to a Sell) rating and $20 price target on LUV stock.
"Although Elliott is likely able to convene a special meeting of the LUV board of Directors, we are doubtful that the 10 proposed (still unconfirmed) board members would be supported by the current shareholder base," said Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu in an August 13 note. "We expect investors are unlikely to vote out the current leadership without entertaining a go-forward plan, particularly as LUV's recent actions have shown a growing willingness to adapt in ways that challenge Elliott's 'stagnant' characterization."
Jefferies $20 price target sits more than 20% where Southwest is currently trading.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Will the Justice Department Break Up Google? What You Need to Know
Alphabet's Google is in focus Wednesday as speculation swirls that the Department of Justice may push for a breakup of the search engine giant.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Party Tips From a Financial Planner: The Truth Behind 'Buy Low, Sell High'
What is considered low and what is considered high depend on the context and scenario at play.
By Deborah W. Ellis Published
-
Google Could Be Broken Up By Justice Department: What to Know
Alphabet's Google is in focus Wednesday as speculation swirls that the Department of Justice may push for a breakup of the search engine giant.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Power Higher on Cooler Inflation Data
A promising reading on wholesale inflation and the upcoming consumer price report have investors anticipating a rate cut in September.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Chipotle Stock Sinks As CEO Heads to Starbucks
Chipotle stock is plunging Tuesday after the burrito chain said its CEO Brian Niccol is leaving to take the top spot at Starbucks. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Starbucks Stock Soars After Tapping Brian Niccol as Its New CEO
Starbucks stock is surging Tuesday after the coffee chain named current head of Chipotle, Brian Niccol, as its next CEO. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Home Depot Warns of Weak Consumer Demand Ahead: What to Know
Home Depot stock is choppy Tuesday as investors parse the retailer's Q2 earnings beat and downwardly revised comparable sales forecast.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Growth Beats Yield at This T. Rowe Price Mutual Fund
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund has lagged the broad market amid higher interest rates, but the tide may be turning. ng.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Be Wary of Momentum Investing Strategies
Get to know momentum investing, one of the more puzzling and risky investing strategies in common use.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Nvidia helped keep the Nasdaq and S&P 500 above water Monday, though the Dow Industrials wasn't so resilient.
By Karee Venema Published