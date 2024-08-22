Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Earnings?
Nvidia stock has recovered from its early August selloff, but shares could be volatile after the chipmaker's upcoming earnings report. Is it worth buying?
Nvidia (NVDA) earnings have become a marquee event on Wall Street. Investors will get their next chance to see the chipmaker's latest numbers when it discloses its fiscal second-quarter results after Wednesday's close.
There's little doubt as to why the market is so hyper-focused on Nvidia earnings. The company's jaw-dropping quarterly results in May 2023 – where the chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue 50% above what Wall Street analysts were calling for at the time – lit a fire under investors' appetites for all things artificial intelligence (AI).
The sizzling growth has continued over the past year or so – and has cemented Nvidia's place as investors' most in-demand AI stock. It has also transformed NVDA into one of Wall Street's most valuable companies.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Indeed, since that fateful earnings event back in May 2023, Nvidia has seen its market value soar to $3.16 trillion from $754.3 billion. In 2024 alone, the stock's market cap has swelled by nearly $2 trillion ($1.94 trillion, to be exact).
NVDA's rapid rise – along with several other mega-cap tech and tech-adjacent stocks dubbed the Magnificent 7 – is largely credited with fueling the broader stock market's surge. It also helped send the S&P 500 from a bear market to a bull market.
But Wall Street veterans already know that NVDA has long been one of the top buy-and-hold investments. Not only has Nvidia been one of the best stocks of the past 30 years, but a $1,000 stake 20 years ago would be worth roughly $840,000 today.
More recently, NVDA pulled back sharply during this summer's broad-market selloff. Several catalysts sparked the drop, including a collapse of the carry trade in Japan. Profit-taking also contributed to the selloff.
However, Nvidia quickly rebounded and is trading back near its early June peak.
Is Nvidia expected to beat earnings?
Nvidia has a long history of beating analysts' earnings and revenue expectations. In its most recently reported quarter, the company disclosed earnings of $6.12 per share on revenue of $26.0 billion vs Wall Street's forecast for earnings of $5.59 per share on $24.6 billion in sales.
This time around, analysts, on average, expect Nvidia to report earnings of 64 cents per share. Note that this is considerably lower than its Q1 results due to the 10-for-1 stock split the company enacted in June. This compares to its year-ago, post-split earnings of 25 cents per share.
Revenue is expected to land at $28.6 billion, more than double the $13.5 billion it reported in the year-ago period.
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer (Outperform, the equivalent of a Buy) sees upside to the company's second-quarter results and third-quarter outlook amid sustained AI demand.
"Lead times have normalized though supply remains tight," Schafer writes in a note, adding that Nvidia remains the purest-scale play on AI proliferation and that its entrenched data center AI ecosystem is critical to the adoption of generative AI.
Is Nvidia stock still worth buying?
Despite the fact that Nvidia is up 160% for the year to date and trades at a lofty 46 times forward earnings, Wall Street is firmly in the chipmaker's bull camp.
Of the 60 analysts covering the stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 44 say it's a Strong Buy, 12 have it at Buy and four call it a Hold. This works out to a consensus Strong Buy recommendation, making NVDA one of analysts' top-rated S&P 500 stocks.
Speaking for the bulls is Stifel analyst Ruben Roy. "We believe that NVDA is well-positioned in markets that combine to yield an overall total addressable market of more than $100 billion exiting 2025 and a longer-term opportunity funnel that could approach $1 trillion," Roy says.
While the analyst is upbeat about Nvidia's exposure to the gaming and automotive industries, he notes that "the shift from general purpose compute to accelerated compute represents the company’s most significant revenue and profitability growth opportunity over the next several years."
Over at BofA Securities, analyst Vivek Arya says Nvidia is a top sector pick. "We see any selloff as [an] enhanced buying opportunity as challenges are not in demand, but in (solvable) supply that will not fundamentally derail NVDA's longer-term momentum," Arya writes in a note to clients.
The analyst is referring to concerns surrounding a potential hold-up of the company's new Blackwell AI chips, but he notes that "there was no mention of delays in earnings calls of major cloud customers (who raise capex) or of major supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)."
Ultimately, whether or not you choose to buy Nvidia stock before or after earnings should be based on your personal investing goals. However, Wall Street is fully behind NVDA and is upbeat about its long-term growth potential.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Peloton Wows Wall Street With Unexpected Revenue Growth
Peloton stock is soaring Thursday after the company reported its first year-over-year sales growth in nine quarters. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nebraska Finally Has Some Property Tax Relief
State Tax After a two-week special session, lawmakers have approved a bill to provide property tax relief to millions of Nebraskans.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Peloton Wows Wall Street With Unexpected Revenue Growth
Peloton stock is soaring Thursday after the company reported its first year-over-year sales growth in nine quarters. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Zoom AI Companion Efforts Fuel Earnings Beat, Stock Surge
Zoom stock is rallying after the company reported solid earnings thanks to demand for its AI-powered collaboration tools. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Snowflake Stock Is Sinking After a Q2 Earnings Beat
Snowflake stock is lower Thursday even as the tech company disclosed a Q2 earnings beat and raised a key sales forecast. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise After Jobs Data Lifts Rate-Cut Odds
Preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows job growth was lower than previously estimated.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Japan's Stock Market Crash and Recovery: What Happened and What Investors Can Do
Japan's stock market suffered its biggest one-day drop since Black Monday in August but quickly bounced. Here's what happened and what it means for investors.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Ford Shifts EV Strategy to Boost Profitability: What to Know
Ford announced it is delaying production of an electric vehicle plant and discontinuing its three-row SUV. Here's what that means for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
TJX Stock Pops After Earnings Show Consumers Crave Value
TJX stock is higher Wednesday after the TJ Maxx parent beat Q2 expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Target Stock a Buy After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter?
Target stock is soaring Wednesday after the discount retailer's blowout earnings report and analysts like what they're seeing. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published