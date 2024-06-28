Nokia to Acquire Infinera in $2.3 Billion Deal: What to Know

Nokia will acquire Infinera as it looks to expand its optical-networking presence. Here's what you need to know.

Nokia logo on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 28, 2024
(Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Nokia (NOK) announced it will buy Infinera (INFN) in a deal that values the global supplier of open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors at approximately $2.3 billion, or about $6.65 per share.

The purchase price represents a roughly 26.4% premium to Infinera stock’s June 27 close at $5.26, sending its share price up by more than 18% Friday. NOK stock, meanwhile, is higher by about 2%.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8