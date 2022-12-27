Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's?

Market participants get to enjoy an extended weekend ringing in the new year with family and friends this year.

Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Is the stock market open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? This year, the answer to that question is no. That's because both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fall on a weekend this year. Typically, the stock market is open on Dec. 31 (if it falls on a weekday) and closed on Jan. 1. 

In order to make up for the holiday landing on a weekend, the stock market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year's Day.

Bond traders will get even more time off to celebrate. That's because the bond market will not only be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, but it will also close early on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on New Year's Eve in 2022? The answer to that question is yes. However, like the stock and bond markets, banks will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the holiday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022 and 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holidays actually grew by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in new tab), Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.

 2022 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets*
Monday, Feb. 21Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 14Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Friday, April 15Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 27Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, May 30Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, June 20Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, July 1Friday Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 5Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 10Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Friday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 24Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 25Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 23Christmas Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 26Christmas Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Dec. 30New Year's Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)

2023 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets*
Monday, Jan. 2New Year's Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 16Martin Luther King, Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 20Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 6Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Friday, April 7Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 26Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, May 29Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, June 19Juneteenth National Independence Day ClosedClosedClosed
Monday, July 3Monday Before Independence DayEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 5Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 9Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Friday, Nov. 10Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 23Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 24Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

