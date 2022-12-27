Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's?
Market participants get to enjoy an extended weekend ringing in the new year with family and friends this year.
Is the stock market open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? This year, the answer to that question is no. That's because both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fall on a weekend this year. Typically, the stock market is open on Dec. 31 (if it falls on a weekday) and closed on Jan. 1.
In order to make up for the holiday landing on a weekend, the stock market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year's Day.
Bond traders will get even more time off to celebrate. That's because the bond market will not only be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, but it will also close early on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Are banks open on New Year's Eve in 2022? The answer to that question is yes. However, like the stock and bond markets, banks will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the holiday.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022 and 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holidays actually grew by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in new tab), Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.
2022 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 14
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 15
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 27
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 1
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 30
|New Year's Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
2023 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Jan. 2
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 6
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 7
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 26
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 29
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 19
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, July 3
|Monday Before Independence Day
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 9
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 23
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
