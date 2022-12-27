Are Banks Open on New Year's Eve 2022?

New Year's Eve is almost here, which has many folks wondering if banks are open on Dec. 31.

Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Are banks open on New Year's Eve in 2022? This is a question many folks are asking because New Year's Eve falls on Saturday, Dec. 31, in 2022. 

The short answer is yes, banks are open on New Year's Eve. However, because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday this year, banks will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the holiday.

As for stock market holidays – particularly for those asking "is the stock market open on New Year's" – the stock market is typically open on New Year's Eve, while the bond market closes early. Both markets are usually closed for all of New Year's Day. However, given that these holidays fall on a weekend this year, markets will be closed for trading on Monday, Jan. 2. Bond traders, however, will get an extra-long weekend, with bond markets closing early on Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. Eastern. 

For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

If you're looking to take some time this holiday season to plan for your financial new year, consider these five year-end financial planning strategies for an uncertain market. Additionally, don't forget to check out the newly released standard deduction amounts you can claim on your 2023 tax returns. And while we're on the topic of taxes, be sure to familiarize yourself with charitable-giving strategies that have tax advantages for retirees.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2022 and 2023. Please note that the list includes Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – which became the 12th federal holiday by vote of Congress in 2021.

Bank Holidays 2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateDayHoliday
January 17MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Day
February 21MondayPresident's Day
May 30MondayMemorial Day
June 20MondayJuneteenth (Observed)
July 4MondayIndependence Day
September 5MondayLabor Day
October 10MondayColumbus Day
November 11FridayVeterans Day
November 24ThursdayThanksgiving Day
December 26MondayChristmas Day (Observed)

Bank Holidays 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateDayHoliday
January 2MondayNew Year's Day (Observed)
January 16MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Day
February 20MondayPresident's Day
May 29MondayMemorial Day
June 19MondayJuneteenth
July 4TuesdayIndependence Day
September 4MondayLabor Day
October 9MondayColumbus Day
November 11SaturdayVeterans Day
November 23ThursdayThanksgiving Day
December 25MondayChristmas Day

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve (opens in new tab). This schedule is subject to change.

