Is the stock market open on Labor Day? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Monday, September 4, for the Labor Day holiday. Bond traders will get an extended weekend too, with the bond market also closed on Monday.

Unlike some market holidays, however, there are no early hours ahead of Labor Day. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq Stock Market and bond market all have regular trading hours on Friday, September 1.

The long holiday weekend will likely be welcomed by investors following a turbulent August. As of this writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.7% for the month-to-date, while the S&P 500 is off 3.4% and the Nasdaq Composite is 4.7% lower.

But given the impressive run stocks had in the first half of the year, this pullback should be considered more of a "healthy alignment" vs signs of trouble ahead, says Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management . "Sentiment had previously been overly optimistic about Federal Reserve policy and earnings," the strategist notes.

Von Lipsey does anticipate muted – but not necessarily lower – price action the remainder of the year, adding that bonds are his "preferred asset class," as they will likely benefit from slower economic growth and higher-for-longer interest rates . Given this backdrop, equity investors should be able to find opportunities in sectors that have lagged this year, such as energy and consumer staples, rather than popular tech stocks , which are too pricey at this point.

Meanwhile, for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on Labor Day? The answer to that question is no. Monday, September 4, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will also be closed.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023.

2023 stock market holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 2 New Year's Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 20 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 6 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 7 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 26 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 29 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 19 Juneteenth National Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, July 3 Monday Before Independence Day Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Tuesday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 9 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 10 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 24 Day After Thanksgiving Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.