Is Nike Stock Still a Buy After Earnings? Here's What Wall Street Says
Nike stock is tumbling Wednesday after the retailer reported mixed earnings results and withdrew its full-year guidance.
Nike (NKE) stock is spiraling Wednesday after the athletic apparel and footwear retailer reported mixed results for its fiscal first quarter, withdrew its full-year guidance and postponed its investor day.
At last check, NKE is down more than 8%, easily making it the worst Dow Jones stock of the session.
In the three months ended August 31, Nike's revenue decreased 10.4% year over year to $11.6 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) slumped 25.5% from the year-ago period to 70 cents.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Nike's first-quarter results largely met our expectations," said Nike Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend in a statement. "A comeback at this scale takes time, but we see early wins – from momentum in key sports to accelerating our pace of newness and innovation."
The results were mixed compared with what analysts were expecting. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $11.65 billion and earnings of 52 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
As a result of Nike's upcoming CEO switch, with Elliott Hill replacing John Donahoe later this month, the company withdrew its full-year guidance and postponed its investor day.
"Given our CEO transition and with three quarters left in the fiscal year, we are withdrawing our full-year guidance. We intend to provide quarterly guidance for the balance of the fiscal year," Friend said on Nike's conference call. "This provides Elliott with the flexibility to reconnect with our employees and teams, evaluate the current strategies and business trends, and develop our plans to best position the business for fiscal 2026 and beyond."
Nike had previously forecast revenue to be down in the mid-single digits in its current fiscal year.
Is Nike stock a buy, sell or hold?
Nike has been running up the price charts in recent months, rallying nearly 20% from late June through the October 1 close. Still, shares remain roughly 24% lower for the year to date, including Wednesday's post-earnings plunge.
Nevertheless, most of Wall Street remains bullish on the blue chip stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for NKE stock is $91.91, representing implied upside of more than 10% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Stifel, however, has a Hold rating and a $79 price target on NKE stock.
"NIKE remains the #1 athletic brand with enviable scale advantage and a history of innovation," says Stifel analyst Jim Duffy. "Lofty market share, increasingly credible competition, and recent footwear share losses, however, are resulting in revenue declines and margin pressure. At the current multiple, we believe a return to growth and margin improvement is discounted in shares suggesting risk/reward largely in balance at current levels."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
No, NFTs Should Not Be Labeled Securities
Let's not penalize these artists by labeling NFTs as securities.
By Zain Jaffer Published
-
Election 2024 Childcare Debate: Harris-Walz vs. Trump-Vance Plans
Election As Election Day approaches, the Republican and Democratic tickets present different ideas for childcare and family tax credits. Here's what to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
This Trust Strategy Can Reduce Your Taxes Big-Time
Upstream basis planning can help younger wealthy people pay less taxes on highly appreciated assets if they appoint an aging relative as a trust beneficiary.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Three Major Estate Plan Mistakes to Avoid
A complete and up-to-date estate plan can help ease your loved ones' worries and make things easier for them after you pass.
By Jay Dorso Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop, Oil Spikes After Iran Attacks Israel
A massive port strike and dismal economic data also weighed on the main indexes Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Ford Stock Is Rising After Getting a Big Upgrade at Goldman Sachs
Ford stock has struggled in recent months, but Goldman Sachs is upbeat about improving profitability. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Boeing Is Considering a Potential $10 Billion Stock Sale
Boeing is reportedly considering issuing stock to shore up its cash reserves. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is CVS Health About to Break Up? Here's What We Know
CVS Health stock is lower Tuesday on reports the healthcare company is conducting a strategic review of its operations, which includes a potential breakup.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Which Type of Power of Attorney Is Right for You?
Durable or limited? How about springing or military? There are many more kinds of POAs than just medical or financial.
By Kelsey M. Simasko, Esq. Published
-
How Employers Can Ensure They're Paying All Employees Fairly
'Equal pay for equal work' has been the law since 1963, but pay gaps because of gender, race and other characteristics persist. How does a company get it right?
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published