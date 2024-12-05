Disney Hikes Its Dividend: What This Means for Investors
Disney announced late Wednesday that it's raising its dividend by 33%. Here's what you need to know.
Walt Disney (DIS) gave investors something to cheer about Thursday after the media and entertainment giant announced a significant increase to its dividend.
The hike brings Disney's semi-annual payout to 50 cents per share, or $1 per share on an annual basis, representing a more than 33% increase over the 75 cents per share it paid to shareholders in fiscal 2024.
The dividend will be paid in two installments – the first payment of 50 cents per share will come on January 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 16, 2024, and the second will come on July 23, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 24, 2025.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"It's been a highly successful year for The Walt Disney Company, stemming from the extensive strategic work across the company to improve quality, innovation, efficiency, and value creation," said Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "With the company operating from a renewed position of strength, we are pleased to increase the dividend for shareholders while continuing to invest for the future and drive sustained growth through Disney’s world-class portfolio of assets."
After suspending its dividend in 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney reinstated it in late 2023 and began semi-annual payments in 2024.
Why Disney's dividend growth is important
Companies that consistently raise their dividends are notable for several reasons. For one, "companies that raise their payouts like clockwork decade after decade can produce superior total returns (price change plus dividends) over the long run, even if they sport apparently ho-hum yields to begin with," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger, in his feature on the best dividend stocks for dependable dividend growth.
Indeed, DIS stock is up 26.8% on a price return basis for the year to date, but 28.2% higher when you add in the dividend.
Additionally, dividend growers offer some peace of mind to investors. "After all, any company that manages to raise its dividend year after year – through recession, war, market crashes and more – is demonstrating both its financial resilience and its commitment to returning cash to shareholders," Burrows adds.
Is DIS a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is mostly bullish on the Dow Jones stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for DIS stock is $121.61, representing implied upside of more than 4% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
However, there are some on Wall Street that are still on the sidelines. Jefferies analyst James Heaney, for instance, recently initiated coverage on DIS with a Hold rating and a $120 price target.
While Heaney is upbeat about Disney's streaming business amid expectations for bundling, advertising, stronger content and cost cuts to improve direct-to-consumer operating margins, he's "more neutral on the Experiences business as the slowdown in Parks and Epic Games launch create risks to the 6% to 8% fiscal 2025 operating income growth" the company guided for.
His Hold rating is based on assumptions that Disney's recent multi-year guidance is already priced into the large-cap stock's share price.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Seven Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Tax Mistakes to Avoid
Retirement RMD mistakes can lead to IRS penalties and in some cases, more taxable income than necessary.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Are You a Renter? You Could Save on Taxes
Tax Breaks With these tax savings at your fingertips, rent may be more affordable.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Roth or Traditional: How to Choose a Retirement Tax Strategy
When picking which type of 401(k) or IRA is right for you, consider whether you want to save a little on your taxes now — or save a lot more on them later.
By Nico Pesci Published
-
Buying an Annuity? Avoid These Three Classic Mistakes
Annuities can be a sensible option for retirement, offering steady income in your later years. But these common traps can damage your investment.
By Jason “JB” Beckett Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Econ News Affirms Rate-Cut Bets
Some soft economic data was good news for rate cuts and risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Why Pure Storage Stock Is Sailing Higher After Earnings
Pure Storage stock is surging after the data storage firm beat earnings expectations and announced a deal with a major technology company. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Dollar Tree Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
Dollar Tree stock is higher Wednesday after the retailer beat Q3 earnings expectations and updated its full-year outlook. Here's what Wall Street has to say.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
UnitedHealth Cancels Investor Day After Executive Brian Thompson Is Shot
UnitedHealth Group was scheduled to host its annual Investor Day Wednesday but the event was cancelled following the fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Salesforce Leads Dow Jones Stocks After Earnings. Here's Why
Salesforce stock is soaring after the tech giant beat revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter and gave a strong outlook for its fourth quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Gifting While You're Alive: Tax Benefits and Practical Tips
Why wait until you're gone to help the people and causes you love? Get a jump-start on gifting and see all the good you can do.
By Jamie Battmer Published