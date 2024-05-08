How To Find the Best European Stocks To Buy

European stocks are cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and there are plenty of high-quality companies to choose from. Here's how to find them.

Paper map showing different countries in Europe including France and Germany with yellow push pins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryanne Hicks
By
published

With the major U.S. stock indices hitting record highs, you may be asking yourself: Is it time to invest abroad? If you aren't, perhaps you should be looking at how to find the best European stocks to buy.

The U.S. stock market currently trades at about 20 times forward earnings. Compare this to the European stock market, which is trading at under 14 times forward earnings, and you can see just how overvalued the U.S. is on a relative basis.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Coryanne Hicks
Coryanne Hicks
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8