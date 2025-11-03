Amazon Surge Sends S&P 500, Nasdaq Higher to Start November: Stock Market Today
Amazon inked a $38 billion cloud deal with OpenAI, which sent the stock to the top of the Dow Jones on Monday.
It was a choppy start to November as market participants looked ahead to a busy week of earnings reports and little sign that the government shutdown will end anytime soon. However, two of the three main indexes closed higher as Amazon.com (AMZN) kept climbing.
At the close, the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 6,851 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 0.5% to 23,834. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, was down 0.5% at 47,336.
The next several sessions feature an onslaught of corporate earnings reports, with big data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (PLTR) included in the lineup. PLTR stock rose 3.4% ahead of its third-quarter results, due after Monday's close, bringing its year-to-date return to 174%.
While impressive, it's actually Robinhood Markets (HOOD) that's the best S&P 500 stock of the year, up 295% so far. The online trading platform will take its place on the earnings stage after Wednesday's close.
Robinhood released September metrics that showed solid growth across the platform, which has Needham analyst John Todaro forecasting above-consensus earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
"We remain impressed with HOOD's product expansion, and we see additional opportunities in banking, futures, tokenized RWA & prediction markets," says Todaro, adding that he believes HOOD is "the farthest along" among financial services platforms to "becoming a 'one-stop shop.'"
Amazon inks a $38 billion deal with OpenAI
Amazon jumped 4% – making it the best Dow Jones stock Monday – after OpenAI agreed to buy $38 billion worth of capacity from the company's Amazon Web Services cloud segment.
According to the press release, OpenAI will utilize "hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art" Nvidia (NVDA, +2.2%) artificial intelligence (AI) chips to run its workloads, "with the ability to expand to tens of millions of CPUs to rapidly scale agentic workloads."
"Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute," said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. "Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone."
The partnership comes on the heels of Amazon's blowout third-quarter earnings report, which sent the blue chip stock up nearly 10% on Friday.
Kenvue pops on $40 billion buyout bid
Kenvue (KVUE) soared 12.3% after Kimberly-Clark (KMB) agreed to buy the consumer products company, which was spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023, for $40 billion in cash and stock. KMB, meanwhile, slumped 14.6% to close at its lowest level since mid-2018.
"The proposed Kimberly-Clark acquisition offers immediate value of $3.50 cash per share plus participation in a larger health and wellness leader," says CFRA Research analyst Ana Garcia, who has a Buy rating on Kenvue.
It's been a tough few months for KVUE stock after President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., suggested in late September that there is a link between pregnant women taking products with acetaminophen, such as Kenvue's Tylenol, and a child developing autism.
And while Kennedy said in late October that there is not "sufficient" evidence to support that claim, KVUE stock was still down more than 30% in the past three months heading into today's session.
Factory activity cooled in October
This week's economic calendar features several key updates, though it's likely the October jobs report – initially scheduled for release ahead of Friday's open – will be delayed amid the ongoing government shutdown.
This makes Wednesday morning's ADP National Employment Report a key event that we're watching. Wednesday also marks when the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments on the legality of President Trump's tariff policies.
Today, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 in October from September's reading of 49.1. This marks the eighth straight month that factory activity has contracted, as indicated by a reading below 50.
"U.S. manufacturing has been in contraction mode for most of this year, with tariffs getting much of the blame, according to respondents in the survey," says Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. "Weakness in the factory sector is expected to persist, even as the broader economy continues to expand."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Home Depot Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Home Depot stock has been a buy-and-hold banger for truly long-term investors.
I Need to Free Up $1,000 in My Monthly Budget, and I've Already Given Up Starbucks and Dining Out. What Else Can I Do?
Here are some creative ways to save up to $1,000 a month, even if you feel like you've already made all of the obvious cuts.
Eight Steps to Help Get You Through the Open Enrollment Jungle at Work
Wondering how to survive open enrollment this year? Arm yourself with these tools to cut through the process and get the best workplace benefits for you.
Seven Moves for High-Net-Worth People to Make Before End of 2025, From a Financial Planner
It's time to focus on how they can potentially reduce their taxes, align their finances with family goals and build their financial confidence for the new year.
I'm a Financial Planner: These Are the Seven Tiers of Retirement Well-Being
Let's apply Maslow's hierarchy of needs to financial planning to create a guide for ranking financial priorities.
Why More Americans Are Redefining Retirement, Just Like I Did
Retirement readiness requires more than just money. You have a lot of decisions to make about what kind of life you want to live and how to make it happen.
3 Major Changes Investors Must Prepare for in 2026
A possible stock market bubble. Trump accounts. Tokenized stocks. These are just three developments investors need to be aware of in the coming months.
A Compelling Case for Why Property Investing Reigns Supreme, From a Real Estate Investing Pro
Investment data show real estate's superior risk-adjusted returns and unprecedented tax advantages through strategies like 1031 exchanges and opportunity zones.
Stocks Close Out Strong Month With Solid Amazon Earnings: Stock Market Today
Amazon lifted its spending forecast as its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives create "a massive opportunity."