If You'd Put $1,000 Into Home Depot Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Home Depot stock has been a buy-and-hold banger for truly long-term investors.
Home Depot (HD) stock has been a terrific buy-and-hold bet for truly long-term shareholders. Thanks to a history of innovation and adaptation, the nation's largest home improvement retailer has managed to stay on top through both economic ups and downs and technological disruptions.
Back in the day, hardware stores, be they mom-and-pop shops or regional chains, had relatively modest retail formats. That made it hard for them to service both professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers (DIY) at scale.
That's where Home Depot saw an opportunity. Founded in the late 1970s, the company reimagined hardware stores for the big-box age. Sprawling warehouse-style locations would not only be able to offer one-stop shopping for consumers and contractors alike, but they would be able to leverage scale into fatter margins and greater profitability.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Home Depot expanded rapidly over the 1980s and 1990s to overtake all rivals. By the beginning of the 21st century, the national chain started expanding overseas. Price, convenience and clever marketing – such as offering do-it-yourself clinics and classes for homeowners – made it the No. 1 brand in home improvement.
Home Depot, which was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1999, was just getting started. A company with a bit more than $50 billion in annual revenue was growing its top line at a double-digit percent rate. Gross margins of more than 30% and operating margins of around 15% led to impressive profits – and free cash flows.
Naturally, the company had its ups and downs. It rode the benefits of the housing boom – and suffered during the bust. As a brick-and-mortar retailer, it had to roll out a digital strategy for the e-commerce age. And while business took off during the pandemic, the past few years of pricey homes and higher mortgage rates have been a headwind for HD.
Nevertheless, this blue chip stock has managed to deliver market-beating returns over the long haul.
The bottom line on Home Depot stock
As noted above, higher rates and the ongoing recession in the housing market haven't been great for HD stock. Shares trail the S&P 500 on an annualized total return basis over the past one-, three- and five-year periods. As for the past decade, it's been a draw.
But anyone who's been in the stock longer than that has enjoyed strong outperformance. For its entire life as a publicly traded company, HD generated an annualized total return (price change plus dividends) of 17.8%. That beats the broader market by 7 percentage points.
And as for anyone who plonked down a thousand bucks two decades ago, have a look at the chart below.
If you'd put $1,000 into Home Depot stock 20 years ago, today it would be worth more than $15,000 – good for an annualized total return of 14.6%.
The same amount invested in an S&P 500 ETF would theoretically be worth about $8,300 today, or an annualized total return of 11.2%.
That's a great buy-and-hold bet. Happily for bulls, Wall Street expects more outperformance ahead.
Of the 37 analysts covering HD surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 21 rate it at Strong Buy, four say Buy, 11 have it at Hold and one calls it a Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction.
"We believe HD's customers are financially healthy and have significant capacity for future spending," writes Argus Research analyst Christopher Graja, who rates shares at Buy. "HD estimates that there are 'literally trillions' of dollars of home equity that might eventually be tapped for home renovations."
HD is also a great stock for dependable dividend growth. Indeed, the company has hiked its payout annually for 16 years. Moreover, HD's dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 9% over the past five years.
More Stocks of the Past 20 Years
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Oracle Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Berkshire Hathaway Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Apple Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and other tier 1 national publications. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among many other outlets. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about markets and macroeconomics.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
I Need to Free Up $1,000 in My Monthly Budget, and I've Already Given Up Starbucks and Dining Out. What Else Can I Do?
Here are some creative ways to save up to $1,000 a month, even if you feel like you've already made all of the obvious cuts.
-
Steps to Get You Through the Open Enrollment Jungle at Work
Wondering how to survive open enrollment this year? Arm yourself with these tools to cut through the process and get the best workplace benefits for you.
-
Eight Steps to Help Get You Through the Open Enrollment Jungle at Work
Wondering how to survive open enrollment this year? Arm yourself with these tools to cut through the process and get the best workplace benefits for you.
-
Seven Moves for High-Net-Worth People to Make Before End of 2025, From a Financial Planner
It's time to focus on how they can potentially reduce their taxes, align their finances with family goals and build their financial confidence for the new year.
-
I'm a Financial Planner: These Are the Seven Tiers of Retirement Well-Being
Let's apply Maslow's hierarchy of needs to financial planning to create a guide for ranking financial priorities.
-
Why More Americans Are Redefining Retirement, Just Like I Did
Retirement readiness requires more than just money. You have a lot of decisions to make about what kind of life you want to live and how to make it happen.
-
3 Major Changes Investors Must Prepare for in 2026
A possible stock market bubble. Trump accounts. Tokenized stocks. These are just three developments investors need to be aware of in the coming months.
-
A Compelling Case for Why Property Investing Reigns Supreme, From a Real Estate Investing Pro
Investment data show real estate's superior risk-adjusted returns and unprecedented tax advantages through strategies like 1031 exchanges and opportunity zones.
-
Stocks Close Out Strong Month With Solid Amazon Earnings: Stock Market Today
Amazon lifted its spending forecast as its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives create "a massive opportunity."
-
Are You Retired? Here's How to Drop the Guilt and Spend Your Nest Egg
Transitioning from a lifetime of diligent saving to enjoying your wealth in retirement tends to be riddled with guilt, but it doesn't have to be that way.