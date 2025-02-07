Private Credit: Coming Soon to a Portfolio Near You
Private credit could be a good source of diversification for sophisticated investors, but beware of the risks.
Throughout history, credit has been the shapeshifter of the capital markets. Loans have been paid back with everything from seeds to servitude and over every timeframe from overnight to over a lifetime. Credit securities can also appear to be something they are not.
Case in point, during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), securities created from tranches of loans were so complex they obscured the real risk from investors and caused an economic conflagration as a result. But despite Polonius’ best advice in Hamlet (“Neither a borrower nor a lender be”), borrowers and lenders always find each other. Today, this is happening more and more as a result of private credit, and now even retail investors are piling in to get a piece of the action. Will this end well? If the economy slows down, probably not.
Since the GFC ended in 2009, regulations have expanded and capital reserve requirements have grown. Even with the temporary relaxation of some requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been much higher demand for credit than the supply available from banks. As a result, private credit filled the void and exploded. Since the GFC, private credit in the U.S. has grown from about $250 billion to $1.7 trillion and is projected to nearly double by 2030.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What is private credit?
Private credit represents loans to companies that originate from institutions other than traditional banks. In general terms, they can be categorized in three ways:
- Direct lending to private, non-investment-grade companies (think: riskier companies). Direct lending typically involves senior loans secured by the assets of the company, making them relatively safer in the capital structure.
- “Junior capital,” which can come in different forms but is not secured by assets of the company, so the loan is more at risk in the case of default.
- Distressed debt, which could be seen as the last resort in credit.
Since private lenders are not regulated, they take on risk traditional banks can’t or won’t. They also execute more reliably and work much faster. They don’t run the risk of a deal falling apart after several months because of a risk officer or credit agency throwing up a flag. The average deal size has also gone from $200 million in 2013 to nearly $400 million in 2023. As a result, private lenders have willing customers, and they get the terms they want. This is not necessarily a bad thing for an economy that runs on credit.
Nor is it a bad thing for sophisticated investors who have an appetite for higher yield or asset classes with lower correlation to the public markets. So far, at least, the higher-risk, higher-return tradeoff has been comparable to those in public leveraged loans. However, this might follow the mantra “things work, until they don’t.”
Nevertheless, more than 60% of asset managers say they plan to increase their exposure to private debt. This means it won’t be just pension funds that carve out a piece of their portfolio for this asset class. It will likely be retail investors, too.
Gauging the risk premium
How can retail investors gauge whether the risk premium in this emerging corner of their portfolio is correct? It is not easy. The investments often originate as direct loans or securitized vehicles like collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which aggregate leveraged loans and structure them into tranches with varying risk levels. So, the retail investors are not getting “loans” as much as financially engineered securities. The CLOs tranches are rated by S&P and Moody’s, who are hired by the issuer.
This is the same arrangement Bear Stearns and others made in the build-up to the GFC. We saw how accurate those ratings turned out to be. Recently, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon commented, “I’ve seen a couple of these deals that were rated by a ratings agency, and I have to confess it shocked me what they got rated… It reminds me a little bit of mortgages.”
Critics of private credit offer plenty of caution for retail investors getting in now. The industry is unregulated and not very transparent. In an economic downfall, there will likely be defaults and loans needing to be amended. The growth of private credit alone could contribute to systemic risk in extreme scenarios, though its direct systemic impact is likely more limited due to regulations enacted after the GFC.
Does the difference in yield between more conventional debt and these private credit deals compensate for that unknown? What happens if inflation remains stubborn, and yields remain high? It will take some courage to believe the spread between a “risk-free” U.S. 10-year Treasury at 5% and an illiquid, opaque private credit vehicle is adequate compensation for the risk.
For now, private credit remains a tailwind to economic growth and a good source of diversification for sophisticated investors who don’t want to pile into more public credit. For the retail investor, Henry IV might be the better inspiration than Hamlet: “The better part of valor is discretion.”
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Blaine serves as an Executive Vice President and the Director of Bailard’s Sustainable, Responsible and Impact Investing (SRII) group. He is also portfolio manager of Bailard’s Smart ESG™ US All Cap Strategy, Broad Impact Strategy, and Small Cap Value ESG Strategy. Blaine is on both Bailard’s fundamental and SRII investment committees, conducts social research, oversees corporate engagement efforts and maintains client relationships.
-
-
What Is Insurance Good For? Let Us Count the Ways
You might resent having to pay premiums, but when disaster or just a minor fender-bender happens, you'll be happy you have the financial backup.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
What You Need to Know About Elon Musk's Access to Medicare
Officials at Musk-led DOGE were given access to the inner workings of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency with a $2 trillion budget.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is Insurance Good For? Let Us Count the Ways
You might resent having to pay premiums, but when disaster or just a minor fender-bender happens, you'll be happy you have the financial backup.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Investors Respond to the Usual Uncertainty
Stocks surged late but the major indexes closed mixed as the search for market leadership continues.
By David Dittman Published
-
Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It And How Does It Work?
President Trump signed an executive order that puts in motion plans for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. Here's what a sovereign wealth fund is and how it works.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Honeywell Stock Is at the Bottom Of the Dow After Split News
Honeywell is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday as the industrial conglomerate's weak outlook offsets news that it is splitting into three separate companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Roblox Stock Plunges After Bookings, Users Fall Short of Expectations
Roblox stock is down Thursday after the gaming company came up short on key metrics for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly Stock Rises After Profit, Outlook Top Expectations
Eli Lilly stock is higher Thursday after the pharma giant beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and issued strong 2025 guidance. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Qualcomm Stock Drops After Its Earnings Beat. Here's Why
Qualcomm stock is lower Thursday even after the chipmaker reported strong earnings and gave an encouraging outlook. This is what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The Best ROI? Investing in Yourself This Year
If personal growth is something you invest in only after taking care of all other priorities, it's time to turn that mindset on its head. Here's how to start.
By Frank J. Legan Published