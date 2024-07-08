Perpetual-Life Non-Traded REITs: Four Things Investors Should Know

Companies with good track records oversee the largest perpetual-life non-traded REITs, but there are some structural concerns about the funds to be aware of.

Matt Sharp
By
published

As co-founder of real estate private equity investment firm Hamilton Point Investments, I believe the current perpetual non-traded REIT (real estate investment trust) structure creates certain concerns that investors should be aware of and take into consideration.

Non-traded REITs proliferated in the decade after the real estate crash of 2008-09. Individual investors placed money with these groups largely through independent financial advisers and, in return, were told to expect distributions for a number of years after which the REIT would pursue liquidation of the portfolio or list to go public. The focus and energy were on raising equity, with investment and operations seemingly an afterthought. Their results were poor, underperforming public REITs and direct, private investments, with numerous examples of complete losses of investment.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Matt Sharp
Matt Sharp
Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Hamilton Point Investments LLC

Matthew A. Sharp is co-founder and Managing Principal of Hamilton Point Investments LLC, a real estate private-equity investment firm that enables accredited individual investors to diversify their investment portfolios through institutional-quality, professionally managed real estate investments. Prior to forming the company, Mr. Sharp was Director of CMBS Origination at ABN AMRO Bank, N.V., and before that Mr. Sharp was a CMBS analyst at Standard and Poor’s. 

