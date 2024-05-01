How Non-Traded REITs Could Give Your Roth IRA a Boost

In addition to increasing the diversity of your portfolio, adding a non-traded REIT within your Roth IRA allows the resulting dividends to grow tax-free.

published

Investing in real estate can be a lucrative endeavor, and one way to do it is by incorporating non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) within your Roth IRA. This approach allows you to reap the benefits of real estate investments, such as dividends, without the complexities of property ownership and management.

If you're unfamiliar with the concepts of non-traded REITs and Roth IRAs, it’s important to learn how this strategy works as well as potential advantages and considerations. A non-traded REIT is a company that acquires and manages income-generating properties — these could include senior housing, apartments, medical facilities, retail centers, warehouses and hotels.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

President and CEO, 1031 Crowdfunding

Edward Fernandez is President and Chief Executive Officer of 1031 Crowdfunding. With three-year revenue growth of 482%, 1031 Crowdfunding received ranking No. 1348 among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 list. Mr. Fernandez holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, and 63 licenses and is a Forbes Business Council Member. He has over 20 years of inside and outside sales experience and is personally involved in raising over $800 million of equity from individual and institutional investors through private and public real estate offerings. He is highly skilled in the simplification of highly complex real estate strategies and sophisticated investments and is regularly featured on Forbes, Inc., and the TD Ameritrade Network.

