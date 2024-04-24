Can You 1031 Exchange into a REIT?

No, you can't, but two other REIT-like alternatives let you defer capital gains taxes while giving you exposure to institutional-quality real estate assets.

An apartment building on a sunny day.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daniel Goodwin
By Daniel Goodwin
published

One of the most common questions among real estate investors: Can I complete a 1031 (like-kind) exchange by rolling capital gains from an investment property into purchasing shares of a real estate investment trust (REIT)?

Directly exchanging into a REIT does not qualify for tax deferral under IRS rules, for reasons we’ll explore below. However, two compelling alternative vehicles exist that check many of the same boxes that REITs do, allowing investors to still delay tax obligations while accessing exposure to institutional-quality real estate assets.

Daniel Goodwin
Daniel Goodwin
Chief Investment Strategist, Provident Wealth Advisors

