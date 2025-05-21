Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary May 2025

Nvidia (NVDA) will disclose its fiscal first-quarter earnings report after the close next Wednesday, May 28.

Nvidia earnings have become one of Wall Street's most anticipated events thanks to snowballing demand for all things artificial intelligence (AI).

This time around, analysts are calling for earnings of 87 cents per share, up 42.6% year over year. Revenue is forecast to arrive at $39.3 billion, a 51.1% improvement over the year-ago period.

The Kiplinger team is reporting live on Nvidia's first-quarter earnings report, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what the results could mean for you and your portfolio.

Scroll for the latest updates.