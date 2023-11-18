Once-Booming Gun Sales Have Slumped: The Kiplinger Letter
Gun sales and FBI background checks continue to cool down from pandemic highs.
To help you understand changes in gun sales and consumer purchases nationwide, and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Once-booming personal firearm purchases continue to cool down from pandemic highs. In 2020, consumers bought nearly 40 million guns amid a series of urban riots and an uptick in crime. But in the years since then, FBI background checks, a close proxy for gun purchases, have slumped since the spring and were down 15% year-over-year in the third quarter. If the trend persists, firearm background checks for 2023 will reach their lowest level since 2019.
Background checks were also down 18.7% in 2022 compared with the previous year. Most likely, consumers are tapped out. Those who want a gun now own one. Illinois has led the nation in background checks so far this year, with 3.2 million, followed closely by Kentucky with 2.9 million, then Texas with 1.2 million and California with 1 million.
Some 26 states on the Gifford Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard, received an F, the lowest possible grade, for loopholes in the federal background check law. These states include Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Louisiana, and Montana, among others.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Are You Planning to Splurge? Most Holiday Shoppers Are
Holiday shoppers are planning to spend big despite inflation concerns, survey shows. Many plan to budget and look for deals, but 96% say they still expect to overspend.
By Seychelle Thomas Published
-
To Protect Your Kids, Consider These Estate Planning Steps
To make sure your children are taken care of if something happens to you, it’s important to appoint a guardian, establish a trust and ensure there’ll be financial support.
By Allen J. Falke, CPA, Esq., LL.M. Published
-
The Era of Super-Low Interest Rates Could Be Over: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter We’re likely never going back to the historically low rates that prevailed in late 2019 and early 2020.
By David Payne Published
-
Rental Market Will Slow Through 2023: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Expected growth in the rental market is likely to remain slow for the rest of the year amid a slow housing market and cooling economy.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Last updated
-
Passport Processing Times Speed Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The State Department credits an increase in staff and new technology with shrinking processing times.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
SEC Cracks Down on Misleading Fund Names: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The SEC rules aim to crack down on so-called “greenwashing” — misleading or deceptive claims by funds that use ESG factors.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
As Tensions Rise, U.S. Imports From China Shrink: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter China now accounts for less than 13.5% of American imports from abroad.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
15 Cancer Drugs Are in Short Supply, FDA reports: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The U.S. is working to address cancer drug shortages caused by manufacturing and supply chain woes.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Media Industry Faces Shake-up as Competition Increases: The Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Changes in technology, weak advertising and streaming wars that have created disruption and uncertainty.
By John Miley Published
-
Is the Economy Inching Toward a Recession?: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The odds of the U.S. tipping into a recession could depend on how a few key issues are resolved in the coming months.
By David Payne Published