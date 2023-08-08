Record Numbers of Travelers Try to Fly With Loaded Guns: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Even more travelers could try to board planes with loaded firearms this year, after last year's historic high.
Airport security regulations are meant to keep all travelers safe. When it comes to firearms, the TSA has very specific rules to follow. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
A record number of travelers will try to board planes with loaded firearms if the number of incidents continues at the same pace as in the first half of the year, when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 3,251 firearms (92% of which were loaded) at security checkpoints, versus 3,053 in the first half of 2022.
The current all-time high — 6,542 annual firearms interceptions — was set last year. Some pointers for passengers who wish to travel with their guns: Ensure they’re properly packed in checked baggage, as well as declared at the airline ticket counter. Some airlines may impose additional requirements.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container, as checked baggage only," according to the TSA website. Additionally, ammunition is only allowed in checked baggage, and it is prohibited from being transferred in carry-on luggage. If you're traveling internationally, consult the U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearm regulations.
Folks caught with an undeclared firearm could face steep penalties of up to $14,950, travel restrictions and even arrest, depending on local law.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
WFH Impact on Commercial Real Estate Market: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Commercial real estate continues to struggle. Office vacancies hit 18.9% in the second quarter of 2023.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
What to Do When Your Brokerage Merges
Brokerage mergers, such as the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Charles Schwab, raise plenty of questions among customers. Here’s what you need to know about such transitions.
By Brianna Gutierrez, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Will Weight-Loss Drugs Spike Medicare Costs?: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Lawmakers are trying to get weight-loss drugs like Wegovy covered by Medicare. Long-term savings are possible, but it could cost the program $27 billion.
By John Miley Published
-
Consumers Still Spending but Looking For Deals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumers are shopping more during major online sales, but while total sales are up, the average purchase cost dipped.
By David Payne Published
-
More Weight-Loss Drugs, Like Ozempic, are in the Works: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Pharmaceutical companies are developing more weight-loss drugs similar to Ozempic, but these injectables are still expensive.
By John Miley Published
-
Travel Trends: Skip Skiplagging, Try Airline Clothes Rental: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Skiplagging is a cheap flight travel hack, but it could cost you. One to try: renting travel clothes from your airline.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Bond Basics: U.S. Savings Bonds
investing U.S. savings bonds are a tax-advantaged way to save for higher education.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Debit Cards vs Charge Cards
credit & debt Whether sticking to a budget or reaping big rewards, understand whether debit cards vs charge cards are right for you.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
U.S. Pedestrian Fatalities at Highest Level Since 1981: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts More than 7,500 U.S. pedestrians were killed in 2022. Large vehicles are a major factor in the growing statistic.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Greenland, U.S. Plans to Boost Tourist Economy: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A U.S. congressional effort could see some Canadian visitors get longer stays, meanwhile, Greenland bids to be the next vacation hotspot.
By Sean Lengell Published