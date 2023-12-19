Consumers Feel Glum About the Economy: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand what is going on with the economy and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…



Consumers feel glum and pessimistic about the economy surveys, including the December data from the University of Michigan’s survey of consumers, show. But they’re spending as if they feel pretty good. Why the disconnect? For starters, the economic disruptions of recent years. First, pandemic lockdowns that crashed the economy and then soaring inflation have likely left many people feeling uncertain and wary about what comes next.

Also, bad news headlines and political polarization may be leading consumers to feel that the overall outlook is bad, even if their own finances aren’t so dire. If so, the Conference Board’s reading on consumer sentiment may gradually trend higher than the University of Michigan’s survey, since the former poll asks more questions about a respondent’s personal situation.

A little pessimism is justified, as the economy is slowing. But not too drastically, if the labor market is any guide. November’s jobs report showed 169,000 net new jobs, once you subtract striking workers who returned to their jobs in November after being counted as unemployed while out on strike in October. That’s a slight downshift from October’s job creation pace of 182,000, but still decent.

Wages grew at a 4% annual rate, which is good for workers but not good for lowering inflation.

One reason job growth is solid is the brisk state and local government hiring. The public sector has been slower to rebound from the job losses of the pandemic than private employers. Schools, for instance, have struggled to find new teachers. So, government payrolls just eclipsed their prepandemic high for the first time this October.

That belated boost in hiring is helping to keep the overall job market relatively sound. Expect state and local agencies to keep hiring through 2024 before slowing in 2025. In general, their finances are strong due to federal aid and high tax revenues.

