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Copper is no longer an undiscovered investment theme.
The metal sits at the center of several enormous spending trends, including electric-grid expansion, electric vehicles, renewable power and industrial electrification. AI data centers add another source of demand, but they're only part of the story.
Worldwide copper demand could rise about 50%, from roughly 28 million metric tons in 2025 to 42 million by 2040, according to recent S&P Global estimates.
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Copper mines are enormously capital intensive, and major projects can take 10 to 20 years to progress from discovery and development to production. Many of the world's largest mines have already been operating for decades, and aging mines can face declining ore grades, rising costs and increasing technical complexity.
Recent disruptions demonstrate just how difficult existing production can be to replace. A September 2025 mudflow at Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg operation in Indonesia forced a broad suspension of mining operations at one of the world's largest copper deposits. Freeport expects the recovery process to continue into 2027.
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Cobre Panama provides another striking example. One of the world's largest new copper mines opened globally in the past decade, it produced about 350,000 metric tons of copper in 2022 before political and legal disputes led to its shutdown in late 2023.
Reuters (paywall) reports that a Panamanian government commission has recommended negotiations that could allow the mine to resume operations under new terms, but as part of a long-term path toward an orderly phased closure. President Jose Raul Mulino has not yet made a final decision.
With strong demand drivers and a supply base that can't respond quickly, a structural copper shortfall in the years ahead looks increasingly difficult to avoid. Copper prices are already hot, but a tightening supply backdrop could turn up the heat even further.
The problem for investors: This is already widely known information.
Looking beyond the obvious copper stocks
Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan are among the most obvious large-cap choices for investors looking for copper exposure, and their share prices increasingly reflect enthusiasm for the metal after strong gains over the past year.
That doesn't make them bad investments. But it does create a reason to look beyond the obvious names.
There are at least three less obvious ways to gain copper exposure:
Through a huge diversified miner whose business mix has quietly shifted toward copper
A gold miner deliberately building a much larger copper business
A developer sitting on an enormous resource that has yet to become an operating mine
BHP: The iron-ore giant that quietly became a copper giant
For years, investors could reasonably think of BHP primarily as an iron-ore company.
As recently as fiscal 2024, iron ore generated 64% of BHP's underlying EBITDA, compared with just 29% from copper. Two years later, that relationship looks dramatically different. Copper generated 54% of BHP's underlying EBITDA in fiscal 2026, becoming the company's largest earnings contributor for the first time.
Some of that change reflects commodity prices rather than a wholesale transformation of physical production. Copper prices have strengthened while iron ore has retreated from previous highs. But BHP's production mix is also moving in that direction: Copper output has increased roughly 25% over the past four years and reached about 2 million metric tons in fiscal 2026.
There should be more growth ahead, although much of it extends well into the next decade. BHP estimates its existing pipeline of projects across Chile, Australia and Argentina could increase attributable copper production by roughly 40% by fiscal 2035.
BHP remains a diversified miner, which creates both advantages and trade-offs. Its scale, balance sheet and cash flow from existing operations help fund copper expansion, but investors also retain substantial exposure to iron ore and the global industrial cycle.
In other words, BHP isn't a pure copper investment. But investors who still primarily associate the company with iron ore may be overlooking just how important copper has already become.
Barrick Mining Corporation: A transition beyond gold
Barrick offers an even clearer example of an investor perception that may be lagging behind the company itself.
Until last year, its name was Barrick Gold Corporation, and its New York Stock Exchange ticker was literally GOLD. In May 2025, the company changed its name to Barrick Mining Corporation and its ticker to B, explaining that the new identity better reflected its ambition to build a substantial copper business alongside gold.
Gold still dominates Barrick's business today, but copper is already meaningful. The company expects attributable copper production of 190,000 to 220,000 metric tons in 2026 and continues to invest in expanding its existing operations.
The potentially transformational opportunity, however, is still in the ground.
Barrick owns 50% of Reko Diq in Pakistan, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Barrick's attributable share contains approximately 7.3 million metric tons of probable copper reserves, enough to dramatically change the company's copper profile if the project is successfully developed.
But the word "if" matters. Heightened security risks in Pakistan led Barrick to slow development this year and extend its review of Reko Diq until mid-2027. Management is reassessing security conditions, capital requirements, financing, project scope and timing.
That illustrates both the opportunity and the risk of investing in future copper production. An enormous resource can look attractive on paper, but geology is only the first hurdle. Financing, construction, politics and security can determine when — or whether — those reserves become cash flow.
Barrick also brings something most traditional copper miners do not: A massive gold business. Gold has very different demand drivers from an industrial metal and can sometimes provide stability in economic environments that are unfavorable for copper.
Barrick's valuation looks compelling as well. FactSet consensus estimates put the shares at about 10 times expected 2027 earnings, falling to roughly nine times in 2028 and eight times in 2029. Commodity-price assumptions can move those estimates substantially, but investors are clearly not paying a premium copper-stock multiple for Barrick's potential growth.
Seabridge Gold: The biggest copper story still in the ground
The company doesn't currently operate a mine, and its name hardly screams copper. Yet its KSM project in British Columbia contains an extraordinary amount of the metal.
An updated resource estimate released this year puts KSM's measured-and-indicated copper resources at approximately 9.6 million metric tons, inclusive of 3.3 million metric tons already classified as proven and probable reserves. Another 19.4 million metric tons are classified as inferred resources. Mineral resources — particularly inferred resources — shouldn't be confused with reserves and don't have demonstrated economic viability, but the sheer scale is unusual.
Of course, owning billions of pounds of copper in the ground and turning them into a producing mine are very different things.
A 2022 feasibility study estimated that building the initial mine would require roughly $6.4 billion of upfront capital, an enormous figure relative to Seabridge Gold's size and one that is now several years old. The company's top 2026 objective is to secure a major mining partner with the technical, financial and social resources to help build and operate KSM.
Seabridge Gold is a fundamentally different proposition from BHP or Barrick. Investors aren't buying copper production. They're buying an enormous amount of copper in the ground and accepting the financing, permitting and execution risks required to turn that resource into a mine.
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Three different ways to own copper
With these respective risks, none of these companies can be considered a pure way to get long copper exposure. That's precisely the point.
BHP gives investors large-scale copper production and cash flow today inside a diversified mining company still exposed to the global economic cycle.
Barrick Mining combines meaningful current production with a potentially transformational copper development project, while retaining a gold business with very different commodity exposure.
Seabridge Gold offers enormous copper resources but no operating mine, making the investment much more dependent on development and financing.
Investors interested in copper therefore don't have to limit themselves to companies already recognized — and valued — primarily as copper stocks.
When an investment theme becomes widely understood, identifying the trend is only the first step. The more interesting question may be: Where are the opportunities that the market hasn't fully recognized yet?
Meristead Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 801-107061). This commentary is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. At the time of publication, certain Meristead portfolio strategies hold positions in securities mentioned in this article. Securities identified do not represent all securities purchased, sold, or held for the benefit of Meristead clients or by the employees of Meristead. Readers should not assume that investments in the securities discussed were or will be profitable. Views, examples, and holdings are subject to change without notice.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Portfolio Manager and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Meristead Wealth
Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Meristead Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. File number: 801-107061. He sources investment opportunities and conducts ongoing due diligence across Meristead Wealth's portfolios. Michael co-manages Meristead Wealth's Income and Tactical Select strategies. Prior to joining Meristead Wealth, Michael worked with high-net-worth private clients for the largest independent wealth management firm in the United States. He was also a senior analyst for one of the largest investment-grade bond managers in America.