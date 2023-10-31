Work Email Phishing Scams on the Rise: The Kiplinger Letter
Phishing scam emails continue to plague companies despite utilizing powerful email security tools.
Despite companies utilizing powerful email security tools, phishing scams are still a growing risk. In fact, according to the Fortinet 2023 Global Ransomware Report, phishing is the top tactic (56%) that malicious actors use to access a network and launch ransomware effectively.
Hacked email accounts can be used to impersonate the owner and send a phishing message to all contacts. Phishing emails may also come with legitimate hyperlinks that redirect victims to a confusing series of pages, finally leading them to a page to steal their information.
Another trend is tailored phishing emails that are chock-full of personalized details. Some advice businesses may want to consider might be pushing employees to report potential phishing threats to IT, which can help improve security tools. Video-based training is a good start, but individual training should focus on the specific threats of different job types.
In addition, one ransomware vulnerability businesses need to take seriously is employees’ personal devices and other unmonitored work devices. The vast majority of successful ransomware attacks start with unmanaged devices. Personal smartphones that are used for work can be one way an employee falls prey to a phishing attack — where a cybercriminal takes control of key data or systems and demands money to return things to normal. It’s a reminder that companies, even small ones, need to make sure that IT is managing devices and that workers are using basic defenses, such as strong passwords and two-factor authentication.
