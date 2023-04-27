Beware New Gmail Scam That Could Make You Poorer

We’re used to a multitude of ways hackers try to steal our personal information to empty our bank accounts or impersonate us to open accounts in our name, and a major new Gmail scam has just emerged that targets millions of users.

Kiplinger regularly warns you of the most common scams out there - such as text Scams , r omance scams and fake Disney Plus emails - and sadly we’ve another to add to that list.

Our friends at Tom’s Guide (opens in new tab) this week reported on a new attempt that is meant to look like a note of congratulations from Google’s search team.

New Gmail scam: What to watch out for

Tom’s Guide says the email has a subject line that says, “You’ve made the 18.25-billionth search!” It continues by suggesting you are a “lucky” user as you have supposedly won a “thank-you gift” sent after every 10 millionth search worldwide. This is accompanied by an image of a trophy with a button to supposedly claim the reward.

Tom’s Guide notes: “This message might take some Gmail users by surprise as it appears to come from Google’s employees. Just like other scams, there’s no prize and it instead provides a simple way for hackers to steal your data.”

“Unfortunately, companies often use email for giveaways, which is why some may fall victim to this.”

So please do not click on any email that looks like this.

Kiplinger’s tips to guard yourself against scams

Use these tips to stay safe online and on your phone: