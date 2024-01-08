Verizon Could Pay A $100 Million Settlement. Here's How To File A Claim
Verizon has agreed to a $100 million settlement following accusations of misleading administrative charges on its postpaid wireless plans.
You may be eligible to claim part of a $100 million class-action settlement if you are or were a Verizon post-paid customer and were charged a monthly administrative fee — but you must act fast.
Claims must be filed by April 15 to receive payment from the settlement, Verizon said. The settlement follows a class-action lawsuit filed by Verizon's post-paid wireless service customers that charged an “unfair and not adequately disclosed” monthly administrative charge. Verizon denies that it did anything wrong and that the suit lacks merit but has agreed to the proposed $100 million settlement to resolve the suit.
Here's what to know:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Are you eligible for a payment?
If you were a Verizon post-paid subscriber and were charged a monthly administrative fee between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023, you are eligible to receive a part of the settlement, according to the settlement website.
Likewise, if you received a notice about the settlement, you are in the settlement class according to Verizon's records and can submit a claim.
How much could you be paid?
If you are an eligible customer, you will receive at least $15 and up to $100, depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and the number of other settlement class members, according to the settlement website.
You will initially receive a minimum of $15, with an additional $1 for each month you were a Verizon subscriber and were charged an administration fee between January 1, 2016 and the date of the settlement agreement.
How do you apply for payment?
To recap: If you are eligible to receive a payment, you must file a claim by April 15.
You can submit a claim here. To submit a claim, you will need the Notice ID and confirmation code that was mailed or emailed to you.
How and when will you be paid?
Payments will be issued to valid claimants after the settlement is approved and becomes final, according to the settlement website. The payments will be sent by check or electronic payment.
What if you choose to do nothing, opt out or want to send comments?
If you choose to do nothing, you will not receive a payment and forfeit the right to sue Verizon about the issues.
If you want to be excluded from the settlement entirely, also known as opting out, you will need to mail a signed request for exclusion to the Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement Administrator by February 20. Details on this can be found on the FAQ page of the settlement website.
That page also provides details on how to object to the settlement or file comments on it. The deadline for objections and comments is February 26.
What happens next?
The Superior Court of the State of New Jersey will hold a Fairness Hearing on March 22 to consider whether the settlement should be approved. A date for approval or denial has not been provided.
Related Content
- Vonage Users to Get Nearly $100 Million In Refunds In Junk Fee Case
- Hidden Fees Cost Americans Billions — New Proposal Could Stop That
- Biden's New Retirement Adviser Proposal Targets 'Junk Fees'
- New Bill Targets Hidden Fees in Hotels and Short-Term Rentals
- Biden Targets Hidden ‘Junk Fees’ to Lower Costs for Renters
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Time to Buy the Dip in Apple Stock?
Apple is on sale after losing $135 billion in market value in 2024, analysts say.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
California Just Became More Expensive for High Earners
State Tax A California tax expansion will benefit workers with lower incomes, but high earners will pay the price.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
How Pitney Bowes' Newly Launched No-Box/No-Label Returns Service Works
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub have teamed up to offer a nationwide network of drop-off locations, which won't charge you subscription or shipment fees.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
CFPB Shuts Down Medical Debt Collection Agency Over Several Violations
CFPB shuts down medical collection agency over violations including trying to collect unverified debts.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Comcast Discloses Breach Affecting About 36 Million Accounts
Comcast confirmed a breach exposing the personal information of 36 million U.S. Xfinity account holders.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Google Pay To Add Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Google Pay has partnered with Affirm and Zip to add Buy Now, Pay Later features next year.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Google to Pay $700M Settlement Over Its Play Store Practices
Of the total, Google will pay $630M to certain consumers who made purchases in its app store, an amount equal to at least about $2 per eligible consumer.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Southwest Airlines Fined $140 Million for 2022 Holiday Failures
Southwest Airlines will pay a total of more than $750 million, most of which will go toward passenger refunds, reimbursements, rapid rewards or future compensation.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon To Quit PayPal's Venmo in January
Amazon.com and Amazon mobile app users won't be able to use Venmo as a payment option starting next month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Medicare, ACA Call Center Workers To Hold Another Protest: What To Know
Medicare and Obamacare call center employees plan another protest, this time in Washington, DC on December 12.
By Joey Solitro Last updated