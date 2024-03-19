Tech Support Firms To Pay $26M For Scare Tactic Scams
Two companies are charged with tricking people, especially older adults, into paying millions for tech repair services they had no evidence of needing.
Two tech support companies have agreed to pay $26 million to settle Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charges that they duped poeple, particularly older adults, into spending tens of millions of dollars for computer repair services under false pretense.
Cyprus-based Restoro Cyprus Limited and Reimage Cyprus Limited allegedly tricked people into signing up for the services after falsely claiming that the user's computers had viruses or other serious problems.
“These companies used scare tactics and lies about threats to consumers’ personal computers to bilk consumers, particularly older consumers, out of tens of millions of dollars,” Samuel Levine, FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection director, said in a statement. “We have taken decisive action to halt this scheme and return money to consumers.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If you believe you were affected by this particular scam, hold tight. The proposed order must be approved by a federal court before it becomes effective. The FTC said it intends to use the $26 million fine to help compensate those affected by the scheme.
Fake pop-up warnings
According to the FTC, the companies "lured or alarmed" consumers by using fake Microsoft Window pop-up warnings indicating that their computers or systems were infected with viruses and urging them to scan their computers to avoid damage. Following the scans, the companies urged people to buy their software, which ranged in price from $27 to $58, to "fix" the issue, the FTC said.
"Regardless of the actual health of the consumers’ computers, the companies’ scans typically identified purported serious issues that needed immediate attention," the agency said.
After purchasing the software, people were then told to call a software activation number, in which sales agents urged people to buy more services for hundreds of dollars for the fix.
How to avoid getting scammed
According to a recent FTC scams report, people lost more than $10 billion through scams in 2023, a 14% increase from the year prior. Another 2021 FTC report found that older adults are targeted, accounting for 40% of all fraud reports in 2020.
The FTC’s scams website provides guidance on how to avoid a scam. Scammers use tactics such as claiming that there is a problem when there isn’t one, and pressuring users to act swiftly to avoid further damage.
If you believe you were scammed, the FTC recommends following a cautious set of protocols and reporting those organizations through this platform.
RELATED CONTENT
Keerthi Vedantam is a reporter covering finance, tech and science. She previously covered biotech and health at Crunchbase News and enterprise technology at Business Insider.
-
-
Happiest Places to Live in America in 2024. Does Your City Rank?
Fremont, California, and Overland Park, Kansas lead the pack as the happiest places to live, while Cleveland, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan are less happy.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is Bitcoin Halving and Why Is It Important?
A Bitcoin halving event is expected to occur next month. Here's what it could mean for Bitcoin prices and investors.
By Randy Ginsburg Published
-
Your Home Selling Costs To Fall Following NAR Settlement
The standard 5% to 6% broker commission on home sales is about to become a thing of the past as the National Association of Realtors agrees to change rules.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
A Plan To Hold Airlines Accountable For Damaging Wheelchairs Doesn't Go Far Enough, Groups Say
The proposal would make it easier to hold airlines accountable for mishandling wheelchairs and better protect people at airports and on planes, DOT says.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
GM Recalls Nearly 820,000 Trucks Over Tailgate Issue
GM's recall is due to concerns with tailgate latches on certain trucks, which could short-circuit, the NHTSA says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Class-Action Suit Says You’re Overpaying for Apple iCloud Storage
If you think you’re one of the millions possibly affected, you can file a form to find out more about the proposed Apple iCloud suit.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
UnitedHealth To Start Testing Medical Claims System Next Week
Following cyber hack last month, Change Healthcare parent says it expects to restore key systems during week of March 18.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
AT&T Will Give You A $5 Credit If You Were Hit By Its Network Outage
AT&T said it will apply the credit within two billing cycles for those affected by its widespread service outage.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Are You Owed Money From This LasikPlus Settlement?
The FTC says 159,711 consumers are eligible for payment from LasikPlus due to deceptive pricing.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Yes, Air Canada Must Pay A Partial Refund For Its Chatbot Error
A court ruling has sided with a passenger who was offered false information via AI about the airline's bereavement policy.
By Jamie Feldman Published