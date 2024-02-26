Pharmacy Disruptions Are Ongoing In Aftermath of UnitedHealth's Cyberattack
Health insurer says it is working to restore operations after Change Healthcare breach, which also affected military clinics and hospitals worldwide.
Pharmacies nationwide, including some at CVS stores, are facing ongoing delays following a February 21 cyberattack at healthcare software provider Change Healthcare.
The breach also affected military clinics and hospital worldwide, according to a February 22 news release by Tricare, the government's healthcare program for the U.S. military. “Military clinics and hospitals will provide outpatient prescriptions through a manual procedure until this issue is resolved,” said Tricare, which asked for patience while pharmacies take longer than usual to safely fill prescriptions.
The disruption to Change Healthcare's system is expected to last at least through today (February 26), according to an online update from Optum Solutions, part of UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare business.
"Change Healthcare is experiencing a cybersecurity issue, and our experts are working to address the matter," according to the update. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, and in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect Change Healthcare’s systems to prevent further impact." It added that UnitedHealthcare and UnitedHealth Group systems have not been affected by the issue.
A CVS spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email that the drugstore chain is continuing to fill prescriptions "but in certain cases we are not able to process insurance claims, which our business continuity plan is addressing to ensure patients continue to have access to their medications.” The company has business continuity plans in place to minimize service disruption, the spokesperson said, adding that CVS apologizes for any inconvenience that customers may experience.
“Our pharmacy operations and the vast majority of prescriptions are not being impacted by this third-party issue,” a Walgreens spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email. “For the small percentage that may be affected, we have procedures in place so that we can continue to process and fill these prescriptions with minimal delay or interruption.”
UnitedHealth said in an SEC filing that on February 21 it identified "a suspected nation-state-associated cybersecurity threat actor" that had gained access to some of the Change Healthcare information technology systems. UnitedHealth said it is working to restore impacted systems and resume normal operations but that it could not estimate the duration or extent of the disruption.
The incident comes amid a growing list of cyberattacks in the healthcare industry, including mail order prescription firm Truepill's data breach last November as well as Medicare's data breach in July that exposed the personal information of more than 600,000 Medicare beneficiaries and millions of other healthcare consumers.
While the Change Healthcare hack directly affects pharmacies, experts advise that if you personally become a victim of a data breach, taking action within the first 48 hours can make a big difference in protecting your information. They recommend taking these seven actions right away.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
