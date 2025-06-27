Paramount+ Premium Debuts: Why "With Showtime" Got the Cut
Paramount+ drops its "with Showtime" label — same price, same content, simpler branding as Showtime titles spread across plans.
Just when you thought streaming tiers couldn’t get more complex, Paramount+ quietly hit the "simplify" button.
On June 23, 2025, Paramount+ quietly rebranded its ad-free, top-tier subscription, formerly known as Paramount+ with Showtime, as Paramount+ Premium.
The switch won’t cost you a penny more (still $12.99/month or $119.99/year) and your favorite Showtime staples like Yellowjackets, Billions and Dexter will remain front and center. It’s the same streaming platform, just with clearer branding.
How Paramount+ streaming plans have changed over time
Paramount’s streaming journey began as CBS All Access, which rebranded to Paramount+ in 2021 to align with the broader Paramount Global portfolio.
In 2023, the standalone Showtime app was shuttered and its content folded into "Paramount+ with Showtime," creating a single home for both libraries. That bundled tier debuted in early 2023, offering more value but adding complexity to the naming hierarchy.
What changed with the new Paramount+ Premium plan
- Name Update: The label Paramount+ with Showtime is now Paramount+ Premium.
- What Stays the Same:
- Price: $12.99/mo or $119.99/yr
- Ad-free viewing (excluding live TV ads)
- Full access to Showtime originals alongside Paramount’s 40,000-plus episodes and movies
Why Paramount+ rebranded its Showtime tier in 2025
Paramount Global isn’t simply chasing a trend. This rebrand is a calculated move. Here are a few reasons why Paramount may have made the switch.
- Broader Showtime Sampling: According to a statement, Paramount recently began rolling a selection of Showtime series into its lower-cost Essential tier. With Showtime no longer exclusive to the top tier, keeping it in the plan name overstated its role.
- Skydance Merger on the Horizon: Ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media, Paramount Global is streamlining its offerings under a single, cohesive brand umbrella
- Simpler Consumer Messaging: Fewer sub-brands reduce confusion and marketing complexity which is critical in a landscape where every syllable matters.
Oddly enough though, Paramount stated that the name ‘Paramount+ with SHOWTIME’ network on your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service (like Hulu with Live TV) will remain for now.
What the Paramount+ Premium rebrand means for you
For current Paramount+ customers, this name change is purely cosmetic. You won't see a new charge or have to update your billing info. Your app will now label the top tier as "Premium," but all your saved shows, watchlists and profiles carry over seamlessly.
If you’re new to Paramount+, the "Premium" tag immediately signals an ad-free experience so there’s no more deciphering multi-part plan names. It’s the same library, same price, same benefits with just a more straightforward path to the content you crave.
With this refresh, Paramount+ aims to cut through the noise of tiered streaming and deliver a crystal-clear subscription platform at a glance.
Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.
