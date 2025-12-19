Disney’s Risky Acceptance of AI Videos

To help you understand the trends surrounding AI and other new technologies and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.) You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
It’s a childhood dream come true. Now you can control Mickey Mouse, Yoda, Cinderella and Iron Man. At least for 30-second increments.
In a new deal, Disney is licensing 200-plus characters to OpenAI’s Sora, a social media site for short AI videos. Users can create images and up to 30-second videos by providing simple text descriptions. (Note that you can’t use character voices.)
The move is a huge win for partner OpenAI but brings big risk for Disney. The fear that generative AI could disrupt Hollywood prompted Disney to strike a deal early. It’s also a shot against Google, which Disney sees as a bigger AI threat. After Disney recently sent a cease-and-desist letter, Google removed AI-generated videos with Disney characters from YouTube.
Disney’s announcement highlights its defensive stance at the top of its announcement, saying that “the agreement marks a significant step in setting meaningful standards for responsible AI in entertainment.”
It’s an effort to both protect intellectual property and embrace AI, but it’s not a given that Sora’s guardrails can always hold up. When Sora launched in October, I wrote about the looming flood of AI video apps and copyright challenges: “OpenAI is entering a minefield of trying to police certain content and figuring out where to draw the line, especially with teen