Trump Reshapes Foreign Policy

Starting the second year of his second term, Donald Trump has put the world on notice, deposing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, toying with ideas to buy or seize Greenland from Denmark — a NATO ally — and warning U.S. adversaries like China and Russia to stay out of the Western Hemisphere.
Such bold moves could have big implications, both good and bad, for America’s standing in the world. By extending U.S. influence over Venezuela, Trump could hit America’s adversaries hard. Both China and Russia were key backers of Maduro, with Beijing also a major buyer of Venezuelan oil. Moscow, in turn, relies heavily on its own oil wealth and is leery about Washington having de facto control over more than half of the world’s petroleum reserves.
Elsewhere in the region, Cuba’s teetering economy could be pushed over the edge by the los