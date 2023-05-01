Oklahoma Storm Victims Have an Extended IRS Tax Deadline
Oklahoma taxpayers impacted by severe April storms have an extended tax filing and tax payment deadline.
Following severe tornadoes in areas of Oklahoma, the IRS has extended some tax filing and payment deadlines for impacted residents. The Oklahoma extended tax filing deadline comes after the original IRS tax deadline of April 18, but impacted Oklahoma residents have an extension to pay any taxes — or estimated taxes — due. Storm victims in the state now have until August 31, 2023 to file tax returns and make payments that were originally due between April 19 and August 31.
Eight tornadoes were confirmed in the region, resulting in at least three confirmed deaths in McClain County on April 26. The devastating storms reportedly caused 23,000 residents to lose power and damaged approximately 100 homes in the county.
The Oklahoma tax deadline extension follows IRS extended deadlines for several other states, including California, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, New York, and Indiana. However, not all of these areas have an extension of August 31.
New IRS Tax Deadline for Some Oklahoma Residents
What areas qualify for the tax extension? This extended tax deadline for Oklahoma applies to impacted residents of McClain and Pottawatomie Counties. As of now, no new areas are expected to be added, but taxpayers can check the IRS’s Disaster Relief page (opens in new tab) for the most up-to-date list of affected disaster areas.
What if you live outside of these counties? If you live outside of the disaster area but have records located in the affected areas that impact your ability to file your taxes, contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.
Estimated Tax Payments
The IRS extended deadline applies to quarterly estimated tax payments originally due between April 19 and August 31. The April 18 deadline has not been extended.
However, impacted Oklahoma residents have an extension to pay estimated taxes that would normally be due on June 15. No penalty will be applied to estimated tax payments originally due on June 15 as long as they are made by the new August 31 deadline.
Tax Relief in Oklahoma
Residents impacted by the Oklahoma tornadoes can claim casualty losses on their 2023 tax returns. Losses can include expenses from damages not reimbursed or covered through insurance. Affected taxpayers can claim the casualty loss without having to itemize deductions but need to follow instructions (opens in new tab) outlined by the IRS.
Additionally, Oklahoma storm victims can request copies of prior year tax returns without a fee. The IRS provides special instructions for Oklahoma storm victims to request free copies (opens in new tab).
When are Oklahoma State Taxes Due?
Oklahoma state tax returns and payments were due April 18. Since the IRS tax extension only applies to due dates of April 19 through August 31, there is no extension on state filing or payments due by the original April 18 deadline.
However, if you filed a federal extension, Oklahoma will grant an automatic extension so long as no tax was due to the state. Oklahoma has not yet announced extensions on other tax due dates.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
