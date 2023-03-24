IRS Extends Tax Deadline for Some New Yorkers

IRS Tax deadline change: Following winter and snow storms, many taxpayers in New York now have more time to file their 2022 federal tax returns. That’s because the IRS has extended the tax filing deadline to provide relief for people in designated disaster areas in the state.

The tax deadline extension also means that affected taxpayers in New York have more time to contribute to IRAs and Health Savings Accounts ( HSAs ). Contributions to those accounts for the 2022 tax year, would normally have to be made by April 18, 2023.

The New York tax deadline extension follows IRS tax deadline extensions for taxpayers in storm-impacted areas of California, Alabama and Georgia.

New Tax Deadline for Some New York Taxpayers

The IRS has extended the April 18 tax deadline for New York. Taxpayers in storm affected areas of the state now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business returns and to make tax payments, a ccording to the IRS .

This tax deadline extension is important because tax season is here and for most people across the country, Tax Day is April 18. But due to this IRS announcement, New Yorkers in designated disaster areas have a few additional weeks to file their 2022 federal returns.

New York IRS Storm-Affected Areas

Which areas of New York are impacted? If you live, or have a business in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence and Suffolk counties, you qualify for the IRS tax deadline relief.

Note: The IRS could add other areas of New York to this list, so check the IRS tax relief in disaster situations page for a current list and additional information.

What if you live outside of the designated disaster areas? If you live outside the designated disaster area but have records located in an affected area that impact your ability to file your taxes, you should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. They should be able to help you determine whether you qualify for an extension to file under this announcement.

IRA and HSA Deadline

Taxpayers in storm impacted areas can also make contributions to their IRAs, and health savings accounts (HSAs) for the 2022 tax year in accordance with the tax filing deadline extension date of May 15, 2023. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.

Estimated Tax Payments Deadline

The new May 15 tax deadline for people in designated New York storm areas also applies to 2023 estimated tax payments . So, if you had an estimated tax payment due on January 17, 2023 for example, the IRS says that you could essentially skip that payment and instead include it with your tax return when you file on or before May 15.

Also, if you are a farmer in the affected areas who normally files your return by March 1, you have until May 15 to file. You can make any estimated tax payments and pay tax due, (if any) at that time.