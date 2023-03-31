After Tornado, IRS Extends Tax Deadline for Mississippi

Following a devastating tornado in Mississippi a week ago, some taxpayers in the state now have more time to file their 2022 federal tax returns. The IRS extended the tax filing deadline to provide relief for people in designated disaster areas of the state.

The tornado that hit Rolling Fork Mississippi and surrounding areas last week killed at least 23 people and resulted in extensive damage to hundreds of homes, businesses and other property. President Biden visited Rolling Fork and said that the federal government will absorb the cost of emergency assistance for the state over the next month or so. Biden also said that FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and other disaster relief organizations, as well as other federal personnel, will be in storm-impacted areas to provide assistance to affected Mississippians.

The tax deadline extension for Mississippi follows similar IRS storm-related relief (with different tax deadlines). The tax deadline is extended for California, Georgia and Alabama due to various storms last year. The IRS has also extended the tax deadline for some people in New York because of severe winter storms.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Mississippi Tornado Extended IRS Tax Deadline

The IRS extended the April 18 tax deadline for Mississippi. Taxpayers in storm-affected areas of Mississippi now have until July 31, 2023, to file various federal individual and business returns and to make tax payments, according to the IRS .

This tax deadline extension is important because tax season is ongoing and for most people across the country, Tax Day is April 18 . But due to this IRS announcement, Mississippians in designated disaster areas have until the end of July to file their 2022 federal income tax and business returns.

Mississippi Tornado-Affected Areas - IRS

If you live or have a business in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties you qualify for tax deadline relief. The IRS may add other areas of Mississippi to this list, so you can check the IRS tax relief in disaster situations page for a current list and additional information.

What if you live outside of the designated disaster areas? If you live outside the designated disaster area but have records located in an affected area that impact your ability to file your taxes, you should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. They should be able to help you determine whether you qualify for an extension to file under this announcement.

IRA and HSA Contribution Deadline

The tax deadline extension also means that affected taxpayers in Mississippi have more time to contribute to IRAs and Health Savings Accounts ( HSAs ). Contributions to those accounts for the 2022 tax year, would normally have to be made by April 18, 2023.

This means that if you’re in a designated disaster area of MIssissippi, you can also make contributions to your IRAs, and health savings accounts (HSAs) for the 2022 tax year in accordance with the tax filing deadline extension date of July 31, 2023. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.

When are Estimated Tax Payments Due?

The new July 31 tax deadline for people in designated MIssissippi storm areas also applies to 2023 estimated tax payments normally due April 15 and June 15.

If You Need Even More Time to File

If you still need more time to file beyond the extended July 31 tax deadline, the IRS says that you should request additional time to file electronically before the original April 18 tax deadline.

Two free ways to do this are through either IRS Free File or IRS Direct Pay, both available only on IRS.gov. Visit the IRS website for details.