Indiana Storm Victims Have an Extended IRS Tax Deadline
Indiana taxpayers impacted by recent severe storms have an extension of the April 18 deadline to file federal tax returns.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Following severe tornadoes in Indiana, the IRS extended the tax deadline so that some Indiana residents now have until July 31, 2023 to file their federal tax returns. Today is Tax Day for most taxpayers, so this last minute relief comes just in time for some Hoosiers who haven't filed their federal returns.
At least five people died during multiple devastating tornadoes that hit Indiana on March 31 and April 1, 2023. Sullivan, Johnson, Owen, Howard, and Clinton counties were hit the hardest by the severe storms.
The Indiana tax deadline extension follows IRS tax deadline extensions for taxpayers in storm-impacted areas of several other states, including California, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and New York. However, not all these areas have an extension of July 31.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
New IRS Tax Deadline for Some Indiana Residents
The IRS has extended the tax deadline from April 18 to July 31, 2023 for residents in storm-impacted areas of Indiana.
What areas qualify for the tax extension? This new extended deadline applies to all taxpayers who reside or own a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties. Note: Other counties may be added later. You can check the IRS’s Disaster Relief page for the most up to date list of areas that qualify for tax relief.
What if I live outside of these counties? If you live outside of the disaster area but had records located in the affected areas that impact your ability to file taxes, contact the IRS at 1-866-562-5227.
IRA and HSA Contribution Deadline Extended
The new tax extension gives residents in qualifying areas until July 31 to make contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts (HSAs) for 2022. Prior to the deadline extension, Indiana residents would have had until midnight today to contribute to 2022 HSAs and IRAs. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.
Estimated Tax Payments
The extended deadline means that impacted Indiana residents also have more time to make any estimated tax payments due from March 31, 2023 to the new July 31, 2023 deadline. Federal estimated taxes would normally be due on April 18 and June 15. This new deadline does not extend any tax payments due prior to March 31, 2023.
If You Can’t File by July 31
Some storm victims might not be ready to file by the July 31 deadline, especially if documents were destroyed during storms. Impacted Indiana residents can still e-file for a tax extension until midnight tonight. If you need to file an extension after April 18, you will need to make a request on paper by July 31, 2023.
When are Indiana State Taxes Due?
Indiana has not yet announced a tax deadline extension for filing 2022 state tax returns. The April 18 deadline for filing Indiana state tax returns appears to still apply as of now. However, residents can file for an Indiana tax return extension by midnight tonight (April 18) if they need more time.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Apple Launches New Savings Account: What to Know
On Monday, Apple’s new savings account was launched, and it offers an impressive rate of 4.15% for Apple Card users.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
IRS Says File Soon for $1.5 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds
Unclaimed tax refunds from 2019 are waiting for millions of people who might not know it – but only if they file the pandemic-era tax return soon. Are you one of them?
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
IRS Says File Soon for $1.5 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds
Unclaimed tax refunds from 2019 are waiting for millions of people who might not know it – but only if they file the pandemic-era tax return soon. Are you one of them?
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
Tax Tips for Last-Minute Filers
Time is running out to file taxes for 2022, but these tax tips could help you file by the tax deadline and possibly keep more money in your pocket at the same time.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
How to Pay the IRS if You Owe Taxes
There are several ways to pay the IRS if you owe taxes, but just because you can pay your tax bill over time doesn’t always mean you should.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Who is Required to File a Tax Return, and Who Isn't
If you meet certain income requirements, you are required to file a federal tax return (or get an extension) by Tax Day. You could face penalties if you don't.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
California Tax Deadline Extension: What You Need to Know
Some Californians have more time to file federal and state tax returns because of natural disasters.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
IRS Says Some Stimulus Check Recipients Should File an Amended Tax Return
Some early filers who received state "stimulus" payments may need to file an amended tax return to possibly get a refund.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Mississippi Tax Deadline Extended After Tornado
People impacted by the devastating Mississippi tornado have more time to file their federal and state tax returns.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
IRS: Don't Trust All Social Media Tax Tips
The IRS warns that not all social media tax advice should be trusted.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published