For retirees and pre-retirees, the question has shifted, from "How do I grow my wealth?" to "How do I sustain, protect and distribute it tax-efficiently?"
Over the past few years, technological advancements in the investment world have ushered in a new era of flexibility and control.
As a financial planner and owner of Alpha Planning, I find that direct indexing and tax-loss harvesting have become strategies that I'm discussing regularly — often with clients who have brokerage accounts over $250,000 and are keen on managing their retirement tax outcomes.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What is direct indexing — and why is it different?
Most investors have grown comfortable with index funds: Buy an S&P 500 ETF, and you get hundreds of companies with one click. But direct indexing lets us go one step further.
Instead of holding shares of a fund, we own the individual stocks that make up an index, opening up far more opportunities for customization and tax optimization.
To illustrate: Imagine your portfolio is like a chef's kitchen. Index funds are the meal kit — pre-packaged, efficient and predictable.
But direct indexing is the custom kitchen, stocked with individual ingredients that let you adjust every dish to your taste. You can swap one item for another, season to your preferences or craft a meal that's uniquely yours.
This flexibility is invaluable when managing taxes and making strategic choices.
And it's not just theoretical. Our team consistently averages 1% to 1.5% of tax alpha each year in nonqualified accounts simply by trading stocks strategically — that's above and beyond any market performance.
"Tax alpha" is a measure of how much additional money you keep by lowering your tax bill, and this alpha accumulates year after year, resulting in thousands of dollars in additional value for our clients over time.
The capital gains budget: A smarter, more strategic tax plan
One concept that has become the backbone of many retirement conversations is the capital gains budget. Think of it as an annual spending plan for your realized gains: How much can you afford to distribute before tipping into higher tax brackets or triggering additional Medicare IRMAA premiums?
Intentionally setting a capital gains budget creates room to coordinate other income strategies — like Roth conversions — without crossing those crucial thresholds.
Direct indexing allows for precise control of:
Tax-loss harvesting. By tracking individual positions, we can harvest losses throughout the year, offsetting gains and smoothing out your tax bill.
Roth conversions. Loss harvesting frees up "space" in your tax bracket so you can convert more IRA assets to Roth at preferable rates and accelerate tax-free growth without impacting IRMAA.
IRMAA management. Staying under IRMAA cutoffs means keeping your Medicare premiums as low as possible.
Flexible withdrawals. Harvested losses don't just help in a single year — they often carry forward, providing valuable flexibility for withdrawals in later retirement years. This can help ensure you're less likely to trigger excessive taxes when accessing your investment accounts for future needs, often when long-term care comes into view.
A case from my desk: Linda and Bob's retirement tax playbook
Earlier this year, I met with Linda and Bob, a couple who'd recently retired with $3 million in investable assets. Their challenge: To maximize after-tax retirement income, minimize surprises and plan for their family's future.
With direct indexing in their taxable account, we harvested $75,000 in losses over the first two years of the strategy.
This loss harvesting became essential to keeping their capital gains budget on track — allowing us to convert IRA dollars to Roth while staying under Medicare IRMAA thresholds and AGI limits.
It also provided the flexibility to help fund a second home purchase without affecting their IRMAA and Roth conversion strategy thanks to the carry-over losses we had helped accrue.
The payoff? Linda and Bob enjoyed predictable Medicare premiums, more tax-free growth, more flexibility for future withdrawals and an estate strategy ready for the next generation.
Their story is a perfect example of how intentional planning — not just reacting to market swings — translates into tangible, lasting benefits.
Who benefits most?
Direct indexing and a capital gains budget aren't only for ultra-high-net-worth investors. If you have a brokerage account over $250,000 and want to take control of your retirement tax plan, these strategies could be your missing link.
They offer proactive ways to personalize your financial plan, prepare for future legislative changes and put more money to work for you.
Key takeaways
- Direct indexing brings customized flexibility — think of it like a custom-made mutual fund — you have control over when to buy and sell, not the mutual fund or ETF
- Tax-loss harvesting is more powerful when you own individual stocks
- Setting a capital gains budget helps coordinate Roth conversions and manage Medicare costs
- Strategic trading generates tax alpha — on average 1% to 1.5% per year — which compounds into substantial long-term benefits
- Harvested losses create flexibility for withdrawals in future years, helping minimize taxes as retirement unfolds — especially when future needs like long-term care arise
Final thoughts
Retirement is about more than investment returns — it's about controlling what you can and planning with intention.
If you haven't reviewed your capital gains budget or explored direct indexing, now's a good time to sit down with your adviser and ask the tough questions.
In my experience, the confidence that comes from a well-structured, tax-smart retirement plan is the most valuable asset you can own.
Related Content
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.