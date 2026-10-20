5 Little-Known Retirement Tax 'Gotchas'

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Retirement should simplify your life, but managing post-career income streams often adds unexpected tax complexity.
Once you retire, you lose the safety net of routine employer withholdings, making it easier to slip up under a new set of tax rules. For instance, a single misplaced IRA distribution or part-time coaching gig might inadvertently trigger steep Medicare surcharges — or cause the IRS to tax your Social Security benefits.
Here are five hidden tax traps that catch new retirees off guard, and how to adjust your withdrawal strategy to stay ahead of them.
Note: This article covers federal income taxes and municipal property taxes. State income tax provisions may differ. Consult a qualified tax professional when necessary.
1. The Social Security earnings test isn't permanent
After retiring, you can claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62, or wait until full retirement age (or "FRA," typically ages 66 to 67, depending on when you were born).
Most retirees know that claiming early permanently reduces their monthly benefit by 25% to 30% compared to what they would receive at their FRA. However, that rule changes if you're still working part-time while receiving early benefits.
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The "gotcha": For 2026, if you are under FRA for the entire year and earn more than $24,480, Social Security withholds $1 for every $2 earned above that limit. Many retirees mistakenly believe this money is lost forever or that part-time work permanently destroys their benefits.
The reality: It's a temporary withholding, not a penalty. Once you reach your FRA, Social Security recalculates your monthly benefit upward to account for the amounts withheld earlier, returning those funds over time in higher monthly checks. (How much you recover ultimately relies on longevity, though.)
2. Medicare surcharges are for two years later
Many retirees don't realize their Medicare Part B and Part D premiums are calculated well before they even enroll.
That's because the government uses a two-year lookback period on your tax returns to determine if you owe an income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA).
The "gotcha": If your income was high during your final working years — due to a peak salary, a home sale, or a large IRA withdrawal, for instance — Medicare applies a monthly surcharge to your premiums based on that amount two years later.
The reality: You don't have to pay a surcharge based on a salary you no longer make. If your income drops significantly due to a qualifying life event, like retirement ("work stoppage," as the Social Security Administration calls it), you can file Form SSA-44 with the SSA. This document requests an immediate premium recalculation based on your current, lower income.
3. Tax withholding percentages aren't customized
When folks retire, most roll over their 401(k) or other employer-provided retirement plan into an IRA; this often defers taxes until distributions are made.
But when you withdraw traditional IRA funds, most (if not all) of the withdrawal is treated as ordinary income and taxed at federal and state rates.
And unlike during your working years (when an employer might've withheld income taxes for you), you'll need to handle tax withholding on your retirement distributions yourself.
The "gotcha": IRA plan custodians generally default to a flat 10% federal withholding rate on distributions — and often withhold nothing for state taxes — unless you explicitly request otherwise. Withdrawing money without adjusting these defaults can lead to an unexpected bill and underpayment penalties in tax season.
The reality: Whenever you set up a one-time or recurring IRA distribution, you can specify your exact withholding percentages. For example, if your effective federal tax rate is 22% and your state rate is 6%, you can direct your custodian to withhold those exact percentages, or choose to make quarterly estimated tax payments instead.
4. More counts toward MAGI and combined income than you think
Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) governs several key retirement tax thresholds, including Medicare IRMAA surcharges, traditional IRA deductibility, and net investment income tax (NIIT).
Meanwhile, the IRS uses a separate metric — "combined income" — to decide how much of your Social Security benefit gets taxed.
The "gotcha": Even non-taxable income can lead to higher federal income tax bills. For instance, tax-exempt municipal bond interest and tax-free Social Security benefits are added back to combined income. Once that figure crosses just $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for joint filers, up to 50% to 85% of your Social Security benefits become federally taxable. MAGI also includes tax-exempt municipal bond interest, foreign earned income, and dividends.
The reality: Retirees can use a multi-tiered withdrawal strategy to keep both MAGI and combined income under key thresholds. For example, qualified distributions from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) are tax-free and don't count toward either metric, so you can access spending money without pushing yourself into higher tax tiers.
5. Property taxes and utilities often don't match COLA
Eliminating a mortgage is a milestone worth celebrating. But even though your principal and interest payments are gone, property tax, home insurance, and utility bills unfortunately continue indefinitely.
Some retirees might think that annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) for Social Security will help cover some of these costs. However, that's not always the case.
The "gotcha": Social Security COLAs are tied to the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W). This index reflects working-age household spending rather than older adult budgets, which lean more toward housing and healthcare. As a result, property tax hikes and utility rate increases frequently outpace annual COLA bumps.
The reality: Many states and municipalities offer older adult-specific tax relief programs, like homestead exemptions, property tax freezes, or tax rebates. If your area lacks these programs, you can also try building a liquid cash cushion in a high-yield savings account or Roth IRA. This safety net lets you absorb sudden tax or utility spikes without drawing additional traditional IRA funds that might bump you into a higher tax bracket.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.