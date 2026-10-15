Is Your Tax Professional Filing Your Taxes or Actually Planning Them?

If your accountant only contacts you during tax season, you might be paying for a glorified report card, not strategy. But your professional may not be entirely to blame.
The tax preparation industry has been caught in a severe supply-and-demand squeeze. On the supply side, a talent drain is hollowing out the industry, with more than 300,000 accountants and auditors leaving the workforce in two years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
On the demand side, clients are increasingly frustrated and ready to move. A new report from financial directory Sam's List reveals that 36% of people seeking personal tax help want new professionals to replace their current provider. This urgency is driven by affluent households, with over half of those seeking a financial advisor reporting a net worth of $1 million or more.
That widening gap can leave overextended accountants concentrating on compliance and pushing strategic client conversations further down the road — often until tax season is already underway.
The problem: Tax preparers vs tax planners
Tax preparation and tax planning are distinct financial services, yet industry data show consumers often purchase basic compliance when their financial situations may require proactive planning.
"You can't expect an advisory relationship when you've only hired someone to prepare a tax return," tax strategist and enrolled agent David A. Perez told Kiplinger.
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"If [the last time you spoke] was 'at my appointment in March,' nobody was looking at your tax situation while you were still making the decisions that affected your tax bill," he adds.
Perez, CEO of advisory service company Tax Maverick AI, suggests the disconnect stems from an industry business model prioritizing client volume over year-round advisory work.
"Think about the economics. When your pricing requires you to take on hundreds of clients, where does the time for deeper planning come from? At $1,000 per client, you need 300 clients to generate $300,000 in revenue — that's before expenses."
To maintain those revenue thresholds, many tax professionals work 50- to 80-hour workweeks during the traditional spring tax season, balancing expanding client rosters against smaller internal teams.
This high-volume workload correlates to a measurable drop in customer satisfaction.
- According to Sam's List, one in three taxpayers utilizing professionals are seeking a replacement.
- Among those taxpayers, 16% are unhappy with their current provider, and another 10% are seeking a more affordable option.
In addition to the CPA shortage, the friction is compounded as a new wave of buyers enters the market who may not have a clear baseline for service standards.
"For a lot of people, this is the first time they've hired anyone to help with their taxes," Kimberly Green, co-founder of Sam's List, noted in an email obtained by Kiplinger. "That's a big group starting from zero."
Who did you hire?
Most Americans first hire a tax professional at age 29, often hoping the expert will maximize their annual refund, as Kiplinger has reported. However, whether those expectations align with reality depends entirely on the specific service model you purchased.
While a tax preparer focuses on backward-looking compliance — logging what already happened — a tax planner focuses on forward-looking strategy executed before major financial decisions are made.
To distinguish between the two service models, Perez outlined three operational benchmarks that differentiate a planner from a traditional preparer:
- Communication timing. If your tax pro last spoke to you in tax season, you are likely working with a preparer. Strategic planning requires ongoing conversations before major events occur — like taking a raise, selling stock, acquiring real estate, or launching a business.
- Quarterly estimate methodologies. Standard preparation services often calculate your quarterly estimated tax payments based on the prior year’s bill to satisfy IRS safe-harbor rules and avoid underpayment penalties. A tax planner forecasts your current-year income trajectory and adjusts those estimated payments in real time, as circumstances change.
- Actionable strategic deliverables. A traditional preparer reports what you owe. In contrast, a planner provides actionable recommendations, like restructuring business entities, optimizing retirement vehicle funding, or timing capital expenditures, alongside projected tax savings from those moves.
Understanding your current tax model makes it easier to decide whether to add year-round strategy to your financial plan or hire a new professional. Tax preparer fees, like those for a CPA, can range from $200 to over $2,500 for one income return. Adding tax planning on top of that can price out some taxpayers' budgets.
High earner risks (and rewards)
For households earning $250,000 to $500,000 or more — including pre-retirees and retirees — the gap between basic tax preparation and proactive tax strategy carries steep financial consequences.
Without planning, high-net-worth taxpayers may encounter costly year-end tax traps, including:
- The net investment income tax (NIIT): Crossing $200,000 in modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) as a single filer or $250,000 for married couples triggers an additional 3.8% surtax on investment income, including capital gains, dividends, and rental income. Strategically timing asset sales before year-end can keep your MAGI below those thresholds.
- The alternative minimum tax (AMT): High earnings combined with specific financial moves — like exercising incentive stock options (ISOs) or claiming a large state and local tax (SALT) deduction — can unexpectedly trigger the AMT, disallowing your standard deduction and recalculating your tax bill at a higher rate.
- Uncoordinated Roth conversions: There are several reasons to convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, like achieving tax-free growth for your portfolio. But performing a conversion without modeling your overall bracket increases your current-year taxable income. This can accidentally bump you into a higher marginal federal tax bracket or trigger Medicare premium surcharges.
This risk exposure explains why higher-income taxpayers allocate significantly larger budgets to financial advisory services. Sam's List reports that two in three clients (66%) look for an accountant with a budget of $5,000 or less, while nearly one in five seekers plan to invest $20,000 or more annually.
Industry analysts estimate these larger budgets drive the need for year-round oversight, as proactive tax planners continuously evaluate income sources across multi-year horizons.
Steps to take in October and November 2026
Finding and sticking with a tax planner who meets your needs can feel daunting, particularly during the ongoing shortage of tax professionals. However, if you want to move from reactive filing to proactive tax strategy before the end of the year, there's still time to act.
"Schedule a real planning meeting now," Perez advises. "Not a quick email. Ask, 'What is my projected tax bill? What opportunities actually apply to me? What would I need to invest, and when do I need to act?'
Some actions, like updating your tax withholding or reviewing your required minimum distributions (RMDs), need to happen by December 31.
Other opportunities remain open after the year-end deadline, like making certain IRA contributions or the 4th quarter estimated tax payment for the 2026 tax year (usually due January 15 of the following year).
If you want a fresh start for 2027, establish the planning relationship at the beginning of the year — agreeing on the scope, the investment, and when you will meet long before filing season arrives. That way, when tax season finally rolls around, your return simply formalizes the work you've already done.
"Your tax return should reflect a plan you already worked on," Perez emphasizes, "Not be the first time you find out you needed one."
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