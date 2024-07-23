IRS Ends Inherited IRA Confusion: Annual RMDs Required for Many

In long-awaited final rules, the IRS has finally clarified the controversial 10-year rule for inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The new guidance, set to take effect in 2025, addresses a key question that has puzzled many advisors and beneficiaries since the passage of the original SECURE Act five years ago.

New rules for inherited IRAs

A big question, now answered, had been whether non-spouse beneficiaries had to take annual required minimum distributions (RMDs) during the 10 years following the original account holder's death, or if they could wait and withdraw the entire amount at the end of the decade.

In the recently issued final rules, the IRS confirmed that most beneficiaries must take annual RMDs throughout the 10 years, with the account fully depleted by the end of the tenth year.

This applies specifically to cases where the original account holder had already started taking RMDs before they passed away.

Exceptions to the annual RMD rule

However, the regulations do provide some flexibility regarding annual distributions.

If the original account holder passed away before reaching their RMD age, beneficiaries have more leeway in timing their withdrawals within the 10-year window.

However, the account must still be emptied by the end of the 10-year period.

It's also important to note that the rule varies for certain beneficiaries, who are generally exempt from the annual RMD requirement. For example:

Surviving spouses

Minor children (under age 21)

Disabled or chronically ill individuals

Beneficiaries not more than 10 years younger than the deceased

Penalty relief for missed RMDs

While the regulations are finalized, they won't take effect until 2025. However, for those subject to the new rules, the IRS knows the transition has been confusing and has provided a grace period. As Kiplinger reported, for 2021 through 2024, affected beneficiaries don’t have to take RMDs.

For more information, see IRS Delays IRA RMDs Again.

Inherited IRAs: Bottom Line

For many beneficiaries of inherited IRAs, the era of stretching withdrawals over a lifetime is essentially over. As a result, if you are a beneficiary subject to the annual RMD rule, you should plan how to manage inherited IRA funds over a shorter timeframe, balancing tax implications with your financial needs and goals.

In any case, as 2025 approaches, current retirement account holders and potential beneficiaries should stay informed and adjust their financial planning accordingly. Given the complexity of these changes, it’s a good idea to consult with a trusted financial advisor or tax professional to help review your estate and tax plans and beneficiary designations.