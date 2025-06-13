Father’s Day 2025: These Popular Gifts Will Cost You More This Year
Popular Father’s Day gift ideas like grills, clothing, and fishing gear are facing price hikes this year. Here's what to know before you shop.
Father’s Day 2025 is coming up on Sunday, June 15, and shoppers are expected to spend a record $24 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey. That figure is up from $22.4 billion last year, and exceeds the previous record of $22.9 billion in 2023.
The NRF survey also found that 76% of individuals who plan to celebrate the holiday anticipate spending $199.38 per person, nearly $10 more than last year’s average.
Younger buyers between the ages of 35 and 44 are expected to spend the most, at $278.90, up $27 from a year ago.
But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed that the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs could weigh even more on your wallet, especially when it comes to paying for Father’s Day favorites.
This comes as retail giants like Nike, Walmart, and Target announced price adjustments to offset levies on imported goods.
Here’s how much prices could increase depending on the gift you have in mind for your loved one.
Expect to pay more for grills and summer BBQ supplies
If you’re planning to get your loved one a new grill or grilling accessories just in time for summer cookouts, you may face a higher price point.
President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, effective June 4, and it’s likely to impact the costs of popular household items like barbecue grills, pizza ovens, and griddles, just to name a few. But some buyers may be able to beat the tariff hikes if they shop now.
That’s because Home Depot doesn’t plan to issue broad-based price hikes due to tariffs, executives said last month. However, some product options may disappear from store shelves if extra import costs merit the decision.
Still, that doesn’t mean U.S.-based grilling manufacturers aren’t immune to price hikes due to tariffs.
- Weber, headquartered in Chicago, IL, reportedly raised prices on its grills and products on May 1, ranging from 10% to 20%.
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc., a Connecticut-based company, is raising its prices and adjusting its supply chain to mitigate the impact of tariffs.
- Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, implemented several tariff mitigation measures, including targeted price increases on products, cost reductions in its supply chain, and sourcing diversification.
By the numbers: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce projects that a mid-range grill worth $550 could see a price increase of $165 due to tariffs, for a total value of $715.
Fishing gear isn’t off the hook from tariffs
With summer rolling around, stocking up on fishing supplies for your loved one could be a great gift idea. However, price increases have also caught up with the fishing industry.
Many affordable rods, reels, and other gear are sourced from China, according to the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). The recent tariff turmoil between China and the U.S. will cause inevitable price hikes.
So, the administration’s 50% tariffs on imported metals like aluminum are likely to have a significant impact on fishing reels.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce provided an example of what the cost of fishing reels, rods, and hooks could look like with a slightly more modest 30% tariff.
- A rod priced at $125 would face a $37.50 increase, for a total price of $162.50
- Hooks, which each cost $2.53, would see a 76-cent hike, for a total value of $3.29
- A reel worth $112 would face a price hike of $33.60, for a total cost of $145.60
Gaming and tech: Nintendo and Microsoft raise prices
Nintendo just launched its Switch 2 on June 5 for $449.99. While the brand hasn’t announced price adjustments for its popular gaming console, it’s not off the table.
Before the release of its new gaming console, Nintendo announced it would increase pricing on some Switch 2 accessories in April “due to changes in market conditions.” The company also noted that price hikes across other products were “also possible in the future, depending on market conditions.”
- Other competitors like Sony have managed to avoid tariff-related price hikes in the U.S. for the time being, particularly on its PlayStation 5 gaming console.
- Meanwhile, Microsoft raised prices in May across its entire Xbox product lineup.
Ralph Lauren, Nike to hike prices
Some popular clothing and footwear brands have also been forced to shift their prices due to tariffs. As reported by Kiplinger, Nike announced it would raise the price of footwear, apparel, and other equipment this month. The retail giant would also return to Amazon to sell its products.
If you were planning to shop at Nike, you can expect a price adjustment on the following items:
- Adult clothing and equipment prices could increase between $2 and $10
- Footwear priced between $100 and $150 could see an uptick of $5
- Shoes and sneakers valued over $150 may face a price hike of up to $10
At the same time, Ralph Lauren executives said they were “assessing additional pricing actions” in 2025 and the spring of 2026 to mitigate the potential impact of “evolving tariffs.”
The brand would also take other steps to diversify its supply chain, about 96% of its products were reportedly produced outside of the U.S. so far this year, with 12% sourced from China. That could make shopping at Ralph Lauren slightly pricier.
Father’s Day gifts: What Trump tariffs mean for your shopping
Tariffs are a centerpiece of Trump’s trade agenda, which will likely have an adverse impact on your shopping experience this year.
Retail giants like Walmart and Nike are warning of looming price hikes amid the Trump administration’s broad-based tariffs, which will soon impact merchandise like clothing, footwear, sports equipment, and more.
As reported by Kiplinger, tariffs on imported goods are a tax paid by domestic companies like Walmart. While some companies may absorb some of these new levies, most will pass those added costs to consumers like you to make a profit.
As the Trump administration leans on tariffs to negotiate trade, watch out for how it can come to impact your everyday expenses and holidays.
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
