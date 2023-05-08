Snowflake Stock Upgraded on Promise of Generative AI
Snowflake stock has market-beating potential thanks to easier comparisons and growth in generative AI such as ChatGPT.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Snowflake (SNOW (opens in new tab)) stock received a much needed lift from an analyst upgrade that cited a stabilizing revenue environment and SNOW's potential to benefit from the explosive growth seen in generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Stifel (opens in new tab) analyst Brad Reback on Monday raised his recommendation on Snowflake stock to Buy from Hold. He also lifted his price target to $185 from $145. Reback's new target price gives SNOW implied upside of about 16% in the next 12 months or so – something which shareholders in the downtrodden stock would certainly appreciate.
Snowflake, which is a cloud-based data warehouse firm, went public in September 2020, pricing 28 million shares at $120 a pop. The tech unicorn garnered such hype at the time that even Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in new tab)) Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett – who usually eschews initial public offerings – bet on the blockbuster Snowflake IPO.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Today, Berkshire Hathaway owns 6.1 million shares worth $987 million at current levels. With a weighting of just 0.3%, however, Snowflake stock represents an essentially immaterial part of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.
Which is just as well considering how poorly SNOW has fared since growth stocks peaked out 18 months ago. Indeed, Snowflake stock remains 64% below its all-time closing high set back in November 2021.
Snowflake stock outlook
Stifel's Reback says that recent commentary from Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab)) and other third-parties leads him to believe that the "optimization headwinds" the group has felt over the past nine months are stabilizing. Snowflake is also heading toward easier year-over-year top-line comparisons. Between those two developments, Reback figures that "SNOW's revenue growth should stabilize in the high 30% range."
The analyst also notes that management's cost discipline should continue to drive margin expansion and higher free cash flow (the cash leftover after expenses, capital expenditures and financial commitments have been met).
Perhaps most intriguing is the opportunity afforded by the sudden and explosive growth of generative AI services such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion.
"Snowflake’s leading cloud-based data platform helps organizations gain greater insights from structured and semi-structured data," Reback writes in a note to clients. "The company stands as a net beneficiary from the growth of the emerging generative AI-market, as Snowflake's data cloud platform contains the data necessary for organizations to effectively train these models for their respective operational needs."
The analyst has a fair bit of company on the Street, which gives Snowflake stock a consensus recommendation of Buy, albeit with middling conviction. Of the 41 analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence (opens in new tab), 17 rate it at Strong Buy, 10 say Buy, 12 have it at Hold, one says Sell and one calls it a Strong Sell.
Meanwhile, with an average price target of $184.95, the Street gives Snowflake stock implied upside of about 16% in the next 12 months or so.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
-
-
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Taking Off
Berkshire Hathaway stock has been clobbering the broader market since the banking crisis set in.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Virgin Orbit Failure Casts Cloud Over Space Voyages: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Virgin Orbit failure casts a cloud over space voyages but SpaceX could fill the void.
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Snaps Weekly Losing Streak
AI stocks were big winners on Friday after C3.ai posted solid earnings and guidance.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Best AI Stocks to Buy: Smart Artificial Intelligence Investments
tech stocks AI stocks have been bloodied up in recent months, but the technology's relentlessly growing importance should see the sun shine on them again.
By Tom Taulli • Published
-
Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio
stocks The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips, and increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Weak Data Opens Trap Door Under Stocks
Stock Market Today Slack in manufacturing data and low consumer confidence tanked early-session optimism and left the major indexes with deep losses Tuesday.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Fed Goes Big, Wall Street Approves
Stock Market Today The Fed's largest rate hike in nearly three decades, and more flexibility from Chair Powell, squeezed stocks higher Wednesday.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nuclear Fears Overshadow Stellar February Jobs Number
Stock Market Today Last month's job additions vastly exceeded estimates, but an attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant dictated the market's direction Friday.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks, Oil Slump in Seesaw Session
Stock Market Today A mixed-news day with few new major developments out of Ukraine resulted in a largely lower Thursday for the major indexes.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Leads Broad-Market Rally as Boeing Soars
Stock Market Today Boeing was the best blue chip today after Chinese regulators cleared the 737 Max for flight.
By Karee Venema • Published