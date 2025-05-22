Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop After House Passes Trump's Tax Bill
The bill, which was narrowly approved by the House of Representatives, will now move to the Senate.
Stocks were choppy Thursday as investors weighed the pros and cons of the Trump administration's new tax bill. One of the three main indexes did manage to close in positive territory thanks to a big rally in tech stocks.
Ahead of the open, Wall Street was met with news that President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax bill passed the House of Representatives by one vote.
It now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers will attempt to pass it through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority vs a filibuster and 60 votes.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"However, reconciliation comes with its own hurdles," writes Kelley Taylor, senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, in her comprehensive coverage of Trump's tax bill.
"The Senate's Byrd Rule restricts what can be included, barring provisions that aren't directly related to the federal budget or would add to the deficit outside an approved time frame," she adds.
The bill would make most of Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 permanent and is projected to add nearly $3 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years.
This has plenty of folks spooked over the financial sustainability of the U.S. – a concern that was seen in long-term Treasury yields, which initially spiked on news of the bill's passage.
Cooler heads prevailed as the session wore on, though, with yields on the 10-year and 30-year Treasury notes ending the day down.
As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed marginally lower at 41,859, and the S&P 500 shed 2.6 points to 5,842. The Nasdaq Composite hung on for a 0.3% gain to end at 18,925.
Snowflake soars on beat-and-raise quarter
In single-stock news, Snowflake (SNOW) jumped 13.4% after the cloud-based data platform reported higher-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings.
SNOW also raised its fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.035 billion to $1.04 billion on strong enterprise demand for AI products.
"Snowflake delivered strong fiscal Q1 results on broad-based demand and steady consumption trends," says Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron.
"In addition, better-than-expected Snowpark and Dynamic Tables activity and strong AI adoption suggest that newer products are resonating with customers," the analyst adds.
Kidron has an Outperform (Buy) rating on the tech stock and says it's a "top pick."
He notes that if "macro conditions hold, we see room for upside, especially considering the still-nascent AI opportunity, continued product expansion, and the maturing sales and go-to-market motion."
Nike and Amazon rejoin forces
Nike (NKE) rose 2.2% after The Information reported that the athletic apparel and footwear maker said it will resume selling its products on Amazon.com (AMZN, +1.0%).
NKE previously sold its merchandise on Amazon from 2017 to 2019, but ended the partnership as it aimed to boost direct-to-consumer sales.
"Restoring wholesale relationships should be a top priority," wrote Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello back in October when he upgraded the blue chip stock to Buy. "We think establishing an Amazon partnership can be a game-changer."
On Wednesday, Civello noted that brands such as Adidas (ADDYY) and Deckers Outdoor's (DECK) UGG benefit from selling their products on Amazon "because it enables them to curate a premium shopping experience on a platform that has roughly 48% market share of U.S. e-commerce."
Economic data
It was a busy morning for economic data, and the reports released today continue to show a resilient economy.
Initial jobless claims, for one, fell by 2,000 last week to 227,000. And S&P Global's Flash Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) edged further into expansion territory this month.
However, data from the National Association of Realtors showed that existing home sales fell 0.5% month over month, representing the slowest sales pace for any April going back to 2009.
The average home price, meanwhile, hit a record high of $414,000.
"This downward streak is emblematic of the affordability issues plaguing the housing market," says Charlie Dougherty, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
"Although mortgage rates dipped slightly in the months preceding April sales, they remained elevated above 6.5%, presenting a challenge for homebuyers," he adds.
Related content
- Is the Stock Market Open on Memorial Day in 2025?
- What’s Up With the 10-Year Treasury Bond: Four Financial Experts Weigh In
- Hot Upcoming IPOs to Watch
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Is Your Smartphone Making Your Car Insurance More Expensive?
Apps that track your location and behavior could be quietly raising your rates — even if they're not from your insurance company.
-
Trump’s Tax Bill Could Eliminate Chance at ERC Refunds
Tax Credits Millions of small-to-mid-size businesses could be denied the pandemic-era Employee Retention Tax Credit under Trump’s tax agenda.
-
What You Expect in Retirement vs What You Get: Where Reality Can Surprise You
A financial planner explores how your expectations for retirement can greatly differ from reality — and how you can plan for that.
-
5 Momentum Stocks to Buy Now
momentum stocks Amid volatile trade and rising uncertainty, these momentum stocks have shown strong signs of leadership in the first half of 2025.
-
Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary May 2025
Nvidia's earnings event is less than a week away, and investors are keyed into the AI bellwether's results.
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Falls 817 Points as Bond Yields Rise
Financial markets are once again focused on Washington, D.C., but taxes, not tariffs, are driving recent price action.
-
What's Up With the 10-Year Treasury Bond: Four Financial Experts Weigh In
A financial professional and three colleagues explain the fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury bond and what investors should do.
-
Stock Market Today: Cautious Investors Let Stocks Drift Lower
Markets weigh encouraging trends for earnings and tariffs against concerning signals from U.S. consumers.
-
Buffered ETFs for a Rocky Market
Buffered ETFs provide protection during market downturns, but in exchange, your gains are capped.
-
Time to Spring-Clean Your Finances: A Financial Professional's Four Steps to Tidy Them Up
A midyear review of everything from spending to saving, with adjustments as needed, can set you on track to financial security. Plus, don't forget to check in on your workplace benefits.