I Live Next to a Costco Business Center. Here Are 5 Things You Won't Find at a Costco Wholesale

There are just 27 Costco Business Centers, and before moving to the house I'm at now, I didn't know they existed. For months after moving, I didn't visit because I wasn't even sure I could. There were so few cars parked outside of it that I assumed it must be reserved for business owners only, or otherwise not open to the general public.

One day, I decided to try my luck, just to see if I could get inside. As it turns out, Costco Business Centers are open to anyone with a Costco membership, just like a regular Costco Wholesale warehouse. Some of the grocery items you'll find inside are the same, including the members-only gas station where you can save on gas.

But, the business center also has tons to offer that you won't find elsewhere. If you don't happen to live near one, it's certainly not worth driving hours out of your way to shop there. But if you have spotted an elusive Costco Business Center near you and have yet to venture inside, here are five reasons you should.

Costco Business Center vs. Costco Wholesale

If you've been wondering what the difference is between a Costco Business Center and the more common Costco Wholesale, here are the key benefits of the former that make it worth the visit if you're near one.

1. A new definition of bulk meat options

Sure, you can buy meat in bulk at your standard Costco Wholesale. But a Costco Business Center caters to restaurants (among other businesses), so "bulk" takes on a new meaning here.

Not that I have the space or equipment to cook it, but I could buy a whole roasting pig or goat at the Costco Business Center near me if I wanted to. I've also spotted packs of Cornish hens and a dizzying variety of premium cuts of meat that are typically cheaper than what you'll find at a Costco Wholesale.

While I don't have the freezer space to take full advantage of these deals, I have been able to save even more than I usually do on ground beef and chicken. And it's definitely going to be my go-to for ribs or steaks next time I'm hosting a barbecue or dinner party. Perhaps after I snag one of the $100+ freezers I've also seen there, I'll be able to stock up on meat.

2. A wider beverage and snack selection

If you were to take out all of the clothes, books and other seasonal items that usually occupy the middle of a Costco Wholesale and replace it with beverages and snacks, that's the Costco Business Center.

You'll find a much wider selection of soda, juice, energy drinks and water on offer – and sold in larger quantities. I get the cans of San Pellegrino sparkling water myself, something I haven't seen at Costco Wholesale. I also took advantage of this to stock up on juice boxes and mixers when I hosted family for Christmas last year.

On the snack front, I've noticed that there are fewer of the healthy options you'll often see at Costco Wholesale. But there's a big variety of single-serving snacks and candy, like cases of single-serving chips, crackers and candy.

If you want to be the cool house on Halloween handing out full-size candy bars, Costco Business Center is your source. It's also convenient for adding a treat to packed lunches or stocking a buffet table at a party. I could also see grabbing a couple of your favorite snacks and beverages here ahead of a road trip.

3. Commercial kitchen equipment and office supplies

Trade the TV and home appliance section of a standard Costco warehouse for a well-stocked selection of commercial appliances and supplies. Are you the family member that insists on deep frying the turkey at Thanksgiving? You can get your very own professional deep fryer here. Do you host regularly and chronically run out of ice? You can get a commercial ice machine here.

Honestly, most of the equipment is stuff I don't imagine the average homeowner needs. But I have spotted a few large fridges and freezers for around $100 that would fit great in a garage or basement to serve as spare storage for the bulk meat and beverages you're stocking up on. You could also furnish a home office and stock it with post-it notes, paper, ink, files, pens and everything else you need at a Costco Business Center.

4. Earlier opening hours (and not just for executive members)

Costco recently announced special opening hours for executive members, allowing the premium membership holders to start shopping at a Costco warehouse at 9:00 am, rather than 10:00 am.

At a Costco Business Center, doors open at 7:00 am for everyone. Though, it closes earlier, too – shutting its doors at 6:00 pm instead of 8:30 pm. If you have a Costco Business Center near you and you need to buy something before a regular warehouse is open, this is a convenient perk to remember.

5. Less crowds

I've been to my fair share of Costco warehouses in multiple states and it seems like no matter what time of day or what day of the week you go, there's always a crowd. It definitely gets more crowded at certain times than others. But I don't remember ever seeing a Costco that was not crowded.

That might be my favorite feature of the Costco Business Center. It's never crowded. Even at its busiest, I've never had to wait for more than two shoppers ahead of me to checkout.

On most visits, I've been able to grab what I need (without nearly bumping into anyone along the way) and stroll right up to a cashier without waiting at all. Perhaps a Costco Business Center in a busier area than mine might be more crowded, but I imagine it will always be less crowded than its nearest Costco Wholesale.

The downsides of Costco Business Center

(Image credit: LightRocket)

For all its perks, I do still find myself heading to my closest Costco Wholesale at least as often as I go to the Business Center. The main reason is variety. The cheese selection isn't as good, for example. And the produce options are a bit more limited. There are also far fewer prepared foods, like frozen meals or pre-seasoned meats.

The other big drawback is that there are fewer locations. While the wholesale club boasts hundreds of Costco warehouses, there are just 27 Costco Business Centers to date. If you don't happen to live within reasonable driving distance of one of them, it's certainly not worth the trek.

I happen to live about five minutes from one of those locations. But if I ever move, I don't think I'd be willing to drive more than maybe 30 minutes to keep going to it – unless I urgently needed something before 10:00 am or I needed 49 pounds of pork belly at a good price.

