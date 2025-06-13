Costco Offers Executive Members A New Shopping Perk
Costco executive members can shop in store one hour earlier, starting on June 30.
Executive members of Costco will gain more flexibility as to when you can shop in store. The retailer recently announced it will extend hours for its executive members, opening doors at 9 a.m. everyday, beginning on June 30.
This gives executive members an extra hour to shop in store, resulting in a calmer shopping experience. On top of this, another perk is you can earn a $10 monthly credit when placing orders exceeding $150 through Instacart or Costco’s “Same-day” service.
And if that isn't enough to sweeten the pot, Costco will extend Saturday hours for all members, closing at 7 p.m.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Executive membership costs and perks
Costco has two membership options. The Gold Star membership is $65 annually. It entitles you to two shopper cards you can use at any warehouse location or for purchases through Costco’s website.
Overall, it's a great way to test out different services. From shopping in store to using Costco Travel, saving at the pump or on prescriptions, it's an affordable way to see how much you'll use the membership.
Then there’s the Executive Membership. It will run you $130 annually, but it comes with a few perks you won’t have with the Gold Star membership. And if you sign up for a limited time, you’ll receive a $40 shop card.
Stack Social is offering an Executive Membership + $40 Digital Shop Card for $130. Earn 2% cash back on every purchase, take advantage of exclusive discounts and receive earlier store access.
Along with earlier store access, this membership rewards you for the purchases you make with 2% cash back, up to $1,250 annually.
Is the executive membership worth it?
It depends on how much you plan to use Costco’s services. Per CNBC, you would need to spend at least $3,250 per year to recoup the higher membership cost.
However, there are other ways to reach this threshold. Along with in-store and online transactions, Costco Travel purchases also qualify.
Costco Travel is an all-in-one hub, allowing you to book every aspect of your vacations from flights to rental cars to hotels. They also have limited time deals, where you can score a free night at resorts in Hawaii or Cancun.
Along with cost savings related to your vacation, you'll also earn 2% back on every travel-related purchase. Thus, helping you reach that threshold much faster.
The bottom line
Costco is rewarding its executive members with earlier store access at 9 a.m. and cash back incentives when spending more than $150 on Instacart or “Same-day” service.
However, given the price of this membership is double the Gold Star one, you’ll want to determine if you use Costco enough to warrant the extra cost.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
Zoe Financial Review: Finding and Working with a Financial Adviser Made Easy
Zoe Financial is a financial adviser matching service and wealth management platform rolled into one. Here’s what you need to know before using it.
-
Father’s Day 2025: Why These Popular Gifts Will Cost More This Year
Tariffs Popular Father’s Day gift ideas like grills, clothing, and fishing gear are facing price hikes this year. Here's what to know before you shop.
-
Is Your Home Disaster-Ready? An Insurance Expert's Guide to Preparing for Storms and Fires
Homeowners can take these steps to protect their properties from hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail, while also potentially reducing their insurance costs.
-
Beyond 401(k)s: How Millennials Are Ditching Gen X Retirement Strategies. Will It Pay Off?
Sorry, Gen X, when it comes to saving for retirement, the younger generation views it differently.
-
A Financial Adviser's Defense of Annuities: They're Just Misunderstood
Annuities can offer retirement income stability and security against market volatility, though some do have drawbacks. The key is to understand their features before buying.
-
How My Dad Taught Me the Compounding Returns of Fatherhood
As Father's Day approaches, I remember how my father's small acts of love and generosity added up over time and influenced my relationships with my own children, proving that the best investments can grow across generations.
-
Stood Up by a Radio Show: But Was It a Breach of Contract?
A conscientious financial planner reschedules his clients after being invited onto a talk show and ends up losing one of them at a cost of $5,000. What does the radio show owe him, if anything?
-
Over 50 and Still Paying Student Loans? Here's Some Help
It's the club no one wants to join. But if you are over 50 and still paying student loans, there are ways to tackle both debt and retirement savings.
-
The Three C's to Financial Success: A Financial Planner's Guide to Build Wealth
Consistency, commitment and confidence in your chosen strategy are more critical to your financial success than finding the 'perfect' financial plan.
-
Baby Boomers vs Gen X: Who Spends More?
Baby Boomers and Gen X are guilty of spending a lot of money. Here's a look at where their money goes.