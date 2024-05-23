Snowflake Stock Drops After Earnings: What To Know

Snowflake stock is lower Thursday after the company missed on the bottom line in its Q1 and gave disappointing full-year guidance. Here's what you need to know.

Snowflake (SNOW) stock is trading notably lower Thursday after the cloud-based data platform reported mixed earnings results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025 and updated its full-year outlook.

In the three months ended April 30, Snowflake's revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $828.7 million, due mostly to a 34% jump in product revenue to $789.6 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) fell to 14 cents from 15 cents in the year-ago period.

MetricNew outlookPrevious outlook
Product revenue$3.3 billion$3.25 billion
Product gross profit margin75%76%
Operating income margin3%6%
Adjusted free cash flow margin26%29%

