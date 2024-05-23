Snowflake Stock Drops After Earnings: What To Know
Snowflake stock is lower Thursday after the company missed on the bottom line in its Q1 and gave disappointing full-year guidance. Here's what you need to know.
Snowflake (SNOW) stock is trading notably lower Thursday after the cloud-based data platform reported mixed earnings results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025 and updated its full-year outlook.
In the three months ended April 30, Snowflake's revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $828.7 million, due mostly to a 34% jump in product revenue to $789.6 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) fell to 14 cents from 15 cents in the year-ago period.
"We finished our first quarter with strong performance across many of our key metrics," Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said in a statement. "Our core business is very strong. Our AI [artificial intelligence] products, now generally available, are generating strong customer interest. They will help our customers deliver effective and efficient AI-powered experiences faster than ever."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with analysts' expectations. According to CNBC, Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $786 million and EPS of 18 cents.
Snowflake also updated its full-year outlook. Here's what it now expects compared to its previous expectations:
|Metric
|New outlook
|Previous outlook
|Product revenue
|$3.3 billion
|$3.25 billion
|Product gross profit margin
|75%
|76%
|Operating income margin
|3%
|6%
|Adjusted free cash flow margin
|26%
|29%
For the second quarter, Snowflake said it expects product revenue in the range of $805 million to $810 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26% to 27%, and an operating income margin of approximately 3%.
The second-quarter product revenue guidance came in above analysts’ expectations. According to MSN, Wall Street is anticipating product revenue of approximately $793 million.
Snowflake also announced that it plans on buying certain technology assets and hire key employees from AI observability platform TruEra. The acquisitions will boost SNOW's ability to large language model applications in production.
"The world of AI is rapidly evolving, and we are investing in that because we do think there's a massive opportunity for Snowflake to play there and it will have a meaningful impact on future revenues," said Mike Scarpelli, chief financial officer of Snowflake, in the company's earnings call.
Is Snowflake stock a buy, sell or hold?
The tech stock has struggled on the price charts, down about 20% for the year to date as of this writing. Still, analysts are upbeat toward SNOW, which happens to be a member of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for SNOW stock is $204.50, representing implied upside of nearly 30% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
However, some analysts are reducing their price targets after the earnings report. Financial services firm Needham, for instance, kept a Buy rating on SNOW but lowered its price target to $210 from $240 after earnings.
The stock's post-earnings selloff is sparked by lowered guidance for the full fiscal year, says Needham analyst Mike Cikos, while adding that this is likely "a short-term view."
But the company "is investing in a rapidly evolving market to ensure long-term positioning, and has a number of new products coming to market later this year" Cikos adds. "At the same time, SNOW is investing in AI initiatives like Cortex and Arctic, which is bolstered by its acquisition of TruEra. We remain Buy-rated."
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Is a ‘Meals Tax’ Coming to Virginia?
Food Tax Policymakers in a prominent Virginia county are looking for new ways to raise revenue.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Nvidia Wows With Earnings, Stock Split and Dividend Hike
Nvidia gave investors plenty to cheer about in its first-quarter earnings release and its stock is soaring as a result. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nvidia Wows With Earnings, Stock Split and Dividend Hike
Nvidia gave investors plenty to cheer about in its first-quarter earnings release and its stock is soaring as a result. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Hawkish Fed Minutes
Retail earnings were also in focus Wednesday with Target and TJX moving in opposite directions after their quarterly results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Will Amazon's Updated Alexa Include a Subscription? What To Know
Amazon stock is higher Wednesday on news the company is working on an upgraded version of its Alexa voice assistant, which could include a monthly subscription.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
TJ Maxx Parent TJX Stock Surges After Earnings: What To Know
TJX stock is higher Wednesday after the off-price retailer's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Target Stock Sinks on Q1 Earnings Miss: What To Know
Target stock slumped after the retailer's earnings and revenue were hit by a tough consumer spending environment. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Americans Consider This the Best Long-Term Investment — and It's Not Stocks
For the tenth straight year, Americans have picked real estate as their favorite long-term investment.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Is it Time to Switch Banks?
It's a good time to take stock of what you need in a bank, and consider if your bank is still working for you.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Fed Speakers Speak and Nvidia Awaits
Markets eked out gains in a low-volume session that was more focused on upcoming earnings from NVDA.
By Dan Burrows Last updated