What Is the Social Security January Payment Schedule?
The exact date your first Social Security January benefit arrives depends on what day of the month you were born, generally. Payments follow the month that they are due, so your January check is for your December benefit.
January Social Security checks will begin arriving on the third of the month, and continue through the 31st. When your first payment arrives depends on your birthday.
Generally, the Social Security Administration sends out regular monthly benefit payments depending on the day you were born. Beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, and receive retirement, disability or survivor benefits are paid on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. If you received benefits before May 1997, you also have a specific payment date.
If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you will receive those benefits on the 1st of the month. However, if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, the payments will usually be issued on the previous weekday.
It looks like senior citizens will see a small uptick in their monthly Social Security checks this year. Starting in January, the 2.5% cost-of-living (COLA) increase will add a little less than $50 to the average monthly benefit of about $1,900, according to the SSA. That’s down from a 3.2% COLA in 2024, but in line with the average 2.6% increase over the past two decades.
So, when will you see your first payment in 2025?
The Social Security payment calendar
If you collect Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or retirement benefits, your benefit payment date is determined by your birthday. If you get auxiliary benefits on someone else’s earnings record, spousal or survivor benefits, for example, your payment date is determined by that person’s birthday, not yours.
January 2025 Social Security payment dates
These are the dates you can expect your monthly payments in January 2025:
Friday, January 3 - You will receive your Social Security payment on this date if you also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), are enrolled in a Medicare Savings Program, live overseas, or have been receiving Social Security since before May 1, 1997.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 - You will receive your Social Security payment on the 8th if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of your birth month.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 - You will receive your Social Security payment on the 15th if your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th of your birth month.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 - You will receive your Social Security payment on the 22nd if your birthday is between the 21st and the end of your birth month.
Friday, Jan. 31 - You will receive your Social Security payment on the 31st if you receive SSI and no other benefits administered by Social Security.
Keep in mind that New Year's Day is considered a holiday, so this month’s SSI payment will be sent out on New Year's Eve, December 31, according to the Social Security Administration. And, because February 1 falls on a Saturday, February’s SSI payment will be sent out on January 31.
For a more detailed 2025 schedule, see our story, Social Security Payment Schedule for 2025
Report a missing Social Security payment
If you don’t receive your electronic payments on the scheduled date, contact your bank or financial institution. Sometimes, the Social Security Administration experiences a delay in posting your payment.
If you still need help, call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office.
