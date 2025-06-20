Think Twice Before You Tap Your 401(k) Early
Penalty-free distributions have become more accessible, but they can be detrimental to your retirement security.
With more opportunities to access 401(k) funds penalty-free, workers are increasingly dipping into their retirement savings. But those withdrawals could jeopardize their retirement security.
A recent T. Rowe Price study of more than 2 million participants in workplace retirement plans found a notable rise in the number of workers who are taking hardship withdrawals. Plan providers may permit these withdrawals for an immediate, significant financial need, such as unreimbursed medical expenses, costs related to the purchase of a principal residence (excluding mortgage payments), tuition payments, or funeral costs.
Last year, 2.5% of participants took a hardship distribution, up more than a percentage point from the historical average of the past decade, according to the T. Rowe Price report. The average hardship distribution grew to more than $11,000.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The uptick may stem from a provision in the SECURE Act 2.0 of 2022 that streamlines the process. Plan administrators are no longer required to collect documentation from participants verifying the hardship.
The IRS prohibits you from repaying a hardship distribution. The withdrawal is taxable as income, but the 10% early-withdrawal penalty is waived if the circumstances meet the IRS’s list of exceptions.
Under another SECURE Act 2.0 provision, plan administrators may let participants withdraw up to $1,000 a year to meet emergency expenses. If you take an emergency withdrawal, you’ll pay taxes but avoid the extra 10% penalty.
However, unless you repay the money within three years, you are prohibited from taking another emergency withdrawal for the following three-year period. Only 1.3% of workers had taken an emergency withdrawal of $1,000 or less in 2024, according to the T. Rowe Price study.
A greater portion of plan participants — 20% — opted for a 401(k) loan last year, with an average loan balance of more than $10,000.
While fewer Americans are taking loans from their 401(k)s than the highs of 2015 to 2019, the average loan size increased across all age groups.
Generally, if you don’t repay a loan to your account within five years, it’s treated as a distribution and is subject to federal taxes, plus a 10% penalty for individuals younger than 59½ (though there are exceptions if you leave or lose your job at age 55 or older). You may also owe state taxes.
Loan payments, which include the principal and interest (typically the prime rate plus one percentage point), must be made at least quarterly if they’re not automatically deducted from your paycheck.
In addition, payments aren’t considered plan contributions, so you must make separate contributions to be eligible for an employer match, and some employers prohibit match contributions while a loan is in repayment.
Alternatives to tapping your 401(k)
Dipping into your retirement funds may be tempting if you have high-interest debt or face a large expense. But taking money out of your 401(k) early can put a serious dent in its long-term growth, even if you eventually pay it back through a loan.
T. Rowe Price found that workers with more than two loans totaling less than $2,000 from their 401(k) annually had retirement account balances that were 60% smaller than workers of the same age and seniority who had never borrowed from their plan.
The best alternative is to have rainy-day savings on hand. Aim to stash away at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a safe, accessible place, such as a high-yield savings account.
If you don’t have enough emergency savings to cover an unexpected expense, a personal loan or a home equity loan, or a line of credit may be a wiser choice than a 401(k) loan or withdrawal.
Lenders will evaluate your credit history when you apply for one of these loans, which may be an obstacle if you don’t have a clean credit profile. And you may pay a higher interest rate than you would on a 401(k) loan. But your retirement account balance will remain untouched, benefiting from long-term, tax-deferred growth.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
How to Shop Smarter as Tariffs Drive Up Prices in 2025
Tariff fatigue is real. Here’s how to save as prices rise and uncertainty grows.
-
Retirement Reimagined: Finding Your Tribe in LGBTQ-Focused Communities
Demand for LGBTQ retirement communities in the U.S. is high, but inventory is not easy to find. Here are some safe havens to explore.
-
Retirement Reimagined: Finding Your Tribe in LGBTQ-Focused Communities
Demand for LGBTQ retirement communities in the U.S. is high, but inventory is not easy to find. Here are some safe havens to explore.
-
Ask the Editor, June 20: Questions on Tax Deductions and IRAs
Ask the Editor In our latest Ask the Editor round-up, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter Editor, answers four questions on deductions, tax proposals and IRAs.
-
The $1 Million Retirement Question: Are You Being Tax-Smart About Your Pension?
A financial planner raises some key considerations for navigating retirement with a pension and recommends four strategies.
-
The Costly Mistake You Might Be Making With Your First 401(k)
Most people start contributing to their retirement savings later in life. That could be a big-time mistake, literally costing you thousands of dollars.
-
Dementia Hot Spots: Is Your Region Raising Your Risk?
Why a 25% higher dementia risk could be tied to your US location. But you're not powerless; there are 14 ways to lower your risk.
-
Does Donald Trump Claim Social Security Benefits?
Social Security is a hot topic. I thought it would be interesting to see if President Trump and previous presidents collect Social Security benefits.
-
An Estate Planning Attorney's Guide to the Importance of POAs
Regularly updating your financial and health care power of attorney documents ensures they reflect your current intentions and circumstances. It's also important to clearly communicate your wishes to your chosen agents.
-
Divorce and Your Home: An Expert's Guide to Avoiding a Tax Bomb
Your home is probably your biggest asset, so if you're getting a divorce, the stakes are high. Keep it? Sell it? You need to have a good plan in place for how to handle it.