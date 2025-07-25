The 10 Places Where Social Security Covers the Most (and Least) Of Your Expenses

Most of us saving for retirement are counting on our Social Security benefits to cover part of our spending in retirement. After all, Social Security benefits are meant to replace 40% of your current income. In reality, Social Security only covers, on average, 30.11% of retirees’ spending, according to LendingTree.

Being able to keep pace with the cost of living is the reason many people move when they retire. That's also why people often look for homes in states where Social Security benefits and retirement income aren't taxed heavily or at all. They also look for homes in states that don't have estate or inheritance taxes; while it's one thing to feel taxed to death, it's worse to have your actual death taxed.

Places where your Social Security benefits cover more than 30% of your retirement spending

Almost every region in the county is represented among the top 10 metro areas where your Social Security will cover more of your spending.

McAllen, Texas, is the only metro area on the list where Social Security benefits will cover more than a third of retirement spending. This is no surprise to Kiplinger readers. McAllen has often made our list of cheapest cities in the U.S. and currently ranks fifth with a cost of living 17.6% below the national average.

“There’s something to be said for living in a low-cost-of-living location, and McAllen fits that bill,” says Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst. “Controlling your spending is a crucial step toward having a comfortable retirement, and that can be far easier in a place with cheaper housing and a lower cost of living.”

Tulsa is another city that made our list of the cheapest cities. It is seventh on our list of cheapest cities and has a cost of living that is 16.4% below the national average. That might be why Social Security benefits cover a bit over 32% of retirees' spending. The city also has a low unemployment rate of 2.9%. If you want to unretire at some point, you have a good chance of finding a job.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 10 Places Where Social Security Covers the Highest Percentage of Retirees' Spending Rank/Metro Area Average spending Implied pre-tax need Average Social Security income % spending covered by Social Security 1- McAllen, Texas $50,673 $61,821 $21,398 34.61% 2- Buffalo, New York $55,882 $68,176 $22,581 33.12% 3- El Paso, Texas $53,396 $65,143 $21,398 32.85% 4- Syracuse, New York $56,355 $68,754 $22,581 32.84% 5- Scranton, Pennsylvania $55,053 $67,165 $21,978 32.72% 6- Wichita, Kansas $52,981 $64,637 $21,096 32.64% 7- Augusta, Georgia $53,869 $65,720 $21,317 32.44% 8- Tucson, Arizona $55,823 $68,104 $21,989 32.29% 9- Little Rock, Arkansas $52,744 $64,348 $20,772 32.28% 10- Tulsa, Oklahoma $52,981 $64,637 $20,860 32.27%

Places where your Social Security benefits cover less than 30% of retirees' spending

One look at the table below, and you can see that retiring in California is an expensive proposition. Out of the 100 metro areas in the survey, eight of the ten places where Social Security covers the lowest percentage of retirees' spending are in the Golden State. It's no coincidence that cities in California hold five of the ten spots on our list of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the US.

Also notable is that the top two cities on our list of most expensive cities to live in don't make this list; your Social Security payments will cover more of your spending in Manhattan, New York, and Honolulu, Hawaii, than in Oxnard or Stockton, California. Why quibble when all three of these states, including Alaska and Washington, D.C., are the five most expensive states for retirees?

Swipe to scroll horizontally 10 Places Where Social Security Covers the Lowest Percentage of Retirees' Spending Rank/Metro Area Average spending Implied pre-tax need Average Social Security income % spending covered by Social Security 1- San Francisco, California $69,971 $85,364 $20,726 24.28% 2- Los Angeles, California $68,372 $83,414 $20,726 24.85% 3- Washington, D.C. $64,288 $78,431 $19,540 24.91% 4- Oxnard, California $67,189 $81,970 $20,726 25.28% 5- San Jose, California $66,833 $81,537 $20,726 25.42% 6- San Diego, California $66,005 $80,526 $20,726 25.74% 7- Sacramento, California $64,465 $78,648 $20,726 26.35% 8- Riverside, California $63,873 $77,926 $20,726 26.60% 9- Stockton, California $63,577 $77,565 $20,726 26.72% 10- Miami, Florida $66,182 $80,742 $21,740 26.93%

How much do you need to retire?

The "magic number" of what you need to retire is partly determined by the lifestyle you want after you stop working full-time. You can retire happily with $33,000 in a 401(k) if you have more modest needs. If you have more expensive tastes, with disciplined and consistent savings, you can try to become a 401(k) millionaire.

Not sure what your magic number is supposed to be? Kiplinger's "Retirement Savings on Track? series can show you how much you should have saved based on age and income for those aged 50-55, 55-60, and 60-65.

If you need some guidance about how much to save, knowing the minimum savings you'll need to retire in all 50 states is half the battle. Next, you need a plan to get there.